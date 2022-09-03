ROCHESTER, N.Y. – You know Western New York got some needed rainfall over the last few days. New England also desperately needed the rain, but sometimes it can be too much of a good thing. Evidence of this was in Providence, Rhode Island where they got tremendous amounts of rainfall over a very short period of time. And that is the general definition of flash flooding. A lot of their area roadways were flooded and it’s going to be an ongoing cleanup. One particular town in Rhode Island really had an excessive amount of rain. This is Providence and they measured 11 inches of rain, but more importantly they got 11 inches in just 48 hours. To give you a frame of reference, this is the amount of rainfall we would see stretched out over three or four months. The folks in Cranston, RI actually got it in just two days. And there is just no infrastructure that can handle this this kind of deluge.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO