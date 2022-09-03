Read full article on original website
rpiathletics.com
Bonci & Duba Named Field Hockey Captains
TROY, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) field hockey team has two captains for the 2022 season and they are seniors Delana Bonci and Brianna Duba, head coach Bre Lowe announced. They are both in the first years in the role. An attack, Bonci (Claverack, NY / Taconic Hills)...
rpiathletics.com
Duo Tabbed to Lead Men's Tennis Team
TROY, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's tennis team will be led by a pair of captains, head coach Jon Satkowski has announced. Senior Abraham Yohannes and sophomore Aiden Drover-Mattinen will serve in the leadership role for the 2022-23 campaign. An aeronautical engineering major, Yohannes (Albuquerque, NM /...
rpiathletics.com
Two are Rookies of the Week in Cross Country
TROY, N.Y. - Following their first collegiate competitions, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes Joey Smith and Claudia Wolf garnered Men's and Women's Cross Country Rookie of the Week awards, respectively. Smith (Hatboro, PA / Holy Ghost Prep.), a freshman, defeated a field of 15 others in a 4k race on...
localsyr.com
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival
(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
Woman, 32, rescued after falling 150 feet from upstate N.Y. waterfall
CHERRY VALLEY, N.Y. — A woman was rescued after falling 150 feet from an upstate waterfall and into a gorge Saturday, troopers said. The 32-year-old woman who is from Troy was hiking at 5 p.m. near County Road 50 in the town of Cherry Valley when she fell from a waterfall, state police said in a news release.
earnthenecklace.com
Jenn Seelig Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Reporter Going?
Jenn Seelig has been WTEN-TV’s go-to news source for the people of Albany for two years. Albany residents always enjoyed her reporting, and she added so much to the news team. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Jenn Seelig announced she is leaving WTEN in September 2022. Her announcement surprised the News10 ABC viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Albany. Here’s what Seelig said about her departure from News 10 ABC.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Three Hundred Miles Away from Rochester, Some Heavy Torrential Rain
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – You know Western New York got some needed rainfall over the last few days. New England also desperately needed the rain, but sometimes it can be too much of a good thing. Evidence of this was in Providence, Rhode Island where they got tremendous amounts of rainfall over a very short period of time. And that is the general definition of flash flooding. A lot of their area roadways were flooded and it’s going to be an ongoing cleanup. One particular town in Rhode Island really had an excessive amount of rain. This is Providence and they measured 11 inches of rain, but more importantly they got 11 inches in just 48 hours. To give you a frame of reference, this is the amount of rainfall we would see stretched out over three or four months. The folks in Cranston, RI actually got it in just two days. And there is just no infrastructure that can handle this this kind of deluge.
Seneca Nation to build homes in Colden
COLDEN, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation of Indians is preparing to build several single family homes on a vacant parcel in the Town of Colden. The Seneca Nation bought 74.4 acres along Bush Road for $396,000 from Thomas Huff, Valerie John, Jean Huff, Betty Nephew and David Owl, according to Sept. 2 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Rochester police block off Lyell Avenue
The roadway has been closed to traffic as a police vehicle and tape blocked off the road.
Rollover crash sends one to hospital
A rollover crash took place on First and Washington Avenues in the city of Albany Monday night.
New Casino Coming After Seneca Nation Buys Tons Of Land?
Is the Seneca Nation going to be building a new casino in Erie County? What is happening with all the land that the Seneca Nation bought in Western New York?. The Seneca Nation is in the process of purchasing a good amount of land in Erie County. Many people on social media thought and hoped that there would be a new casino coming to Western New York.
Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced
Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lockout lifted at 3 Pal-Mac schools amid police investigation
Officials in the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District say the lockout at the high school, middle school and primary schools has been lifted following a police investigation Wednesday. The district's public information coordinator says it was first notified of a police investigation involving a weapon shortly before 11 a.m. by the...
WHEC TV-10
Lockout at Pal-Mac schools ends
Update: On September 7, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Palmyra Police Department responded to West Jackson Street for a report of a possible stolen vehicle. When Officers arrived the only person in the car, Michael Robinson, age 48, of Newark would not exit the vehicle. Officers believed Robinson had a weapon and called for additional cars.
mymmanews.com
What You Should Know About Attending AA Meetings – Rochester, NY
Are you struggling with alcohol use? Are you looking for support from others who understand what you’re going through? If so, attending an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Rochester, NY can be an excellent resource for you. In general, these meetings are open to anyone who identifies as having a...
Fatal high-rise fire on Seneca Manor Drive in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a high-rise fire in Rochester. Firefighters were called to the Hudson Ridge Towers on Seneca Manor Drive around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Crews saw heavy smoke pouring from the back of the building. Because of the size of the building, firefighters called 16 fire companies to the […]
WKBW-TV
What Western New York school districts are doing about the bus driver shortage
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As summer comes to an end and school starts back up, school districts across Western New York are dealing with a school bus driver shortage. "The district is anticipating a bus driver shortage to begin the school year," Dr. Darren Brown-Hall, superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District, said.
Fisher-Price Little People Go Bills Figure sets are already selling out ahead of season; more on the way
Fisher-Price has teamed up with Wegmans Food Markets and the Buffalo Bills to once again release, ahead of the season, the Fisher-Price Little People Go Bills! playset and like last year, product is going to go fast.
talkerofthetown.com
Leif Erickson and Columbus Discover Rochester
[Christopher Columbus, 99 Exchange Blvd, Rochester Civic Center, Hall of Justice. Description: White marble sculpture; Sculptor: Feruccia Vezzoni; Annotation: The sculpture was erected by the Civic Center Commission and was unveiled during a Columbus Day luncheon sponsored by the Rochester Chamber of Commerce. The Civic Center Commission bought the bust for $1,500 and presented it in recognition of contributions to the area by the local Italian community. The work is a copy of one that Vezzoni did for the New York State Capitol in Albany. From a Local History brochure at the Rochester Public Library. Other images provided by Michael Nighan] Nighan wants to very clear that he does not see Columbus as a “hero” as Columbus was depicted in the 1890s.
