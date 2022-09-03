ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

AL.com

Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County

A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy. 278 W

Updated 9/7/22 8:25 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. – A female pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash just prior to 7 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 278 West near West Elementary School (Rosemont Avenue) in Cullman. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital. Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said one individual has been charged with driving under the influence. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said the suspect was stopped on County Road 222. More information is expected to be available Thursday. _____________________________________________________________________________ CULLMAN, Ala. – Just prior to 7 p.m. a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on U.S Highway 278 West near West Elementary School. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital. Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said one individual has been charged with driving under the influence. More information is expected to be available tomorrow. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
Morgan County, AL
WAFF

New status hearing set for one suspect in 2021 Guntersville Taco Bell shooting

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kevon Williams, who is suspected of shooting and killing Elias Gaspar Lopez, 19, and Enrique Fernando Rodriguez Alvardo, 17 in September 2021 at a Guntersville Taco Bell, had a status hearing on Tuesday. Williams was charged with Capital Murder in October of 2021 and was taken...
ABC 33/40 News

Woman airlifted to hospital after hit-and-run in Cullman

A woman was flown from Cullman to UAB Hospital on Wednesday after being the victim of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Highway 278 and Rosemont Avenue, according to the Cullman Police Department. The woman was struck by a car which then fled the scene. Police said she was flown...
CULLMAN, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle man eludes police, arrested on possession charges

Sept. 3, deputies initiated a traffic stop on Ironman Road at Blankenship Road near Danville. After initially stopping and providing identification, the driver rolled up the window and proceeded to elude deputies. Along the way, a female passenger attempted to bail from the car. She was eventually able to exit,...
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person officials are looking for this week is an alleged salon scammer. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department said in June a woman went to Malone and Walker Salon and had $230 worth of services done. When she went to pay her card was declined....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to HEMSI, someone was killed in a car accident in Limestone County. Officers and emergency teams responded to the scene after a call at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday. The accident happened on Highway 72 east and Brian Hill Road, it is unknown how many cars...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes

Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday morning blocked both lanes on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The wreck was near Cotaco Florette Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will is back open as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

