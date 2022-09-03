Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County
A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
Hartselle rapist, burglar found months after search on Barkley Ridge Rd
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and Decatur Police Department found and arrested Trenton Turner Reed, 27. Reed was found on a property on Barkley Bridge Road near Hartselle on Wednesday after starting a search for him in March 2022. Reed was accused...
Trials set for three charged in Huntsville toddler’s shooting death
30-year-old Martin Arrendondo Evenes was one of three charged with capital murder in the death of 3-year-old "Sweet Livia" Robinson. The toddler was killed when a bullet intended for a woman who was involved in a dispute with the suspects struck her in the head while she slept on the couch.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy. 278 W
Updated 9/7/22 8:25 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. – A female pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash just prior to 7 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 278 West near West Elementary School (Rosemont Avenue) in Cullman. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital. Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said one individual has been charged with driving under the influence. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said the suspect was stopped on County Road 222. More information is expected to be available Thursday. _____________________________________________________________________________ CULLMAN, Ala. – Just prior to 7 p.m. a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on U.S Highway 278 West near West Elementary School. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital. Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said one individual has been charged with driving under the influence. More information is expected to be available tomorrow. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
2 arrested amid search for Limestone County wanted man
Two men who authorities say are "known associates" of another man wanted were arrested last week, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Victim identified in fatal wreck at U.S. 31, Thompson Road in Morgan County
A Hartselle woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck last month at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road in Morgan County. The crash prompted calls for better traffic safety measures in the area, which was being used as a temporary detour route due to work on Interstate 65.
One person killed in Limestone County wreck
HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said officials were called to the scene of an accident at about 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
2 women charged with public intoxication while working in Hollywood
Two women were arrested in Jackson County after authorities say they were using drugs while on the job.
Construction worker killed in accident on University Drive
HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said emergency crews were called to a site located near the old Burlington Coat Factory store on University Drive around 1:25 p.m.
New status hearing set for one suspect in 2021 Guntersville Taco Bell shooting
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kevon Williams, who is suspected of shooting and killing Elias Gaspar Lopez, 19, and Enrique Fernando Rodriguez Alvardo, 17 in September 2021 at a Guntersville Taco Bell, had a status hearing on Tuesday. Williams was charged with Capital Murder in October of 2021 and was taken...
Woman airlifted to hospital after hit-and-run in Cullman
A woman was flown from Cullman to UAB Hospital on Wednesday after being the victim of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Highway 278 and Rosemont Avenue, according to the Cullman Police Department. The woman was struck by a car which then fled the scene. Police said she was flown...
Hartselle man eludes police, arrested on possession charges
Sept. 3, deputies initiated a traffic stop on Ironman Road at Blankenship Road near Danville. After initially stopping and providing identification, the driver rolled up the window and proceeded to elude deputies. Along the way, a female passenger attempted to bail from the car. She was eventually able to exit,...
Huntsville Police identify man killed in Monday morning crash on University Drive
The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of the person killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on University Drive. Nicolas John Browning, 20, died in the crash that happened about 2 a.m. near the Family Dollar, police said. Investigators believe he lost control of the vehicle, which...
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person officials are looking for this week is an alleged salon scammer. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department said in June a woman went to Malone and Walker Salon and had $230 worth of services done. When she went to pay her card was declined....
Huntsville police respond to barricade situation after domestic dispute
Huntsville Police Department responded to a barricade situation in Huntsville on Monday afternoon.
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to HEMSI, someone was killed in a car accident in Limestone County. Officers and emergency teams responded to the scene after a call at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday. The accident happened on Highway 72 east and Brian Hill Road, it is unknown how many cars...
Jackson County man charged with assaulting law enforcement officer
A Pisgah man is facing multiple charges, one of which includes second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, according to recent arrest records.
Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday morning blocked both lanes on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The wreck was near Cotaco Florette Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will is back open as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
