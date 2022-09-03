Updated 9/7/22 8:25 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. – A female pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash just prior to 7 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 278 West near West Elementary School (Rosemont Avenue) in Cullman. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital. Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said one individual has been charged with driving under the influence. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said the suspect was stopped on County Road 222. More information is expected to be available Thursday. _____________________________________________________________________________ CULLMAN, Ala. – Just prior to 7 p.m. a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on U.S Highway 278 West near West Elementary School. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital. Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said one individual has been charged with driving under the influence. More information is expected to be available tomorrow. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO