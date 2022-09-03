ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updating the Taj Harris situation

Rutgers has been moving forward this week during practice without wide receiver Taj Harris who stepped away from the team on Monday for personal reasons. Following today’s practice in Piscataway, head coach Greg Schiano shared his thoughts on the situation. “Taj and I are very close. I have a...
Taj Harris leaving Rutgers football

Scarlet Nation has confirmed with a source with knowledge of the situation that Rutgers wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from the program for personal reasons. Harris made his Rutgers debut on Saturday against Boston College and caught one pass for nine yards. He was on the field for 11 snaps in the 22-21 win over Boston College.
