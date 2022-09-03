Read full article on original website
Related
purduesports.com
Purdue Welcomes No. 9 Notre Dame to Folk Field
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – In an in-state clash, the Purdue soccer team hosts No. 9 Notre Dame on Thursday night at Folk Field, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET. Admission is free for all fans on Thursday and for every regular-season home game in 2022. There will be a Taco Thursday giveaway to students, with free tacos while supplies last.
purduesports.com
Game 2 Prep: In-State Matchup On Tap Between Boilermakers and Sycamores
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – After opening the season with a Thursday night Big Ten battle, Purdue Football returns to the gridiron for a Saturday non-conference matchup. The Boilermakers host Indiana State to begin a stretch of three straight non-conference contests. Kickoff from Ross-Ade Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET.
purduesports.com
Fall Ball Schedule & Scrimmages Announced
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A pair of fall exhibition games vs. regional Division I opponents headline Purdue baseball's fall ball slate, which also features a host of open scrimmages at Alexander Field. The Boilermakers' 45-day fall practice calendar begins Thursday, Sept. 8 and features 18 home events that are...
Comments / 0