WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – In an in-state clash, the Purdue soccer team hosts No. 9 Notre Dame on Thursday night at Folk Field, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET. Admission is free for all fans on Thursday and for every regular-season home game in 2022. There will be a Taco Thursday giveaway to students, with free tacos while supplies last.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO