East Valley Tribune

Casteel football preparing for trip to Upland

The pandemic put a wrench in the plans of several East Valley high school football programs the last two years. Many had sought matchups with opponents in California and other surrounding states before COVID-19 put a halt to that. But that is now in the past, and several East Valley...
UPLAND, CA
thepanthernewspaper.org

Former Chapman basketball player inducted into hall of fame

Childhood sports often instill great competitiveness within kids, driving them toward success and ambition to make it to the big leagues — whether it means playing professionally or at a university. For Chapman University alumna Lauren Kamiyama, who graduated in 2009 with a degree in liberal studies, she exceeded...
ORANGE, CA
CBS LA

Bear wanders into backyard of Arcadia home with arrow sticking out of it

Seeing bears is not uncommon for Arcadia residents but what residents near Oakwood Drive saw on Sunday was upsetting. A large bear, who neighbors said they have seen before, was seen resting inside a backyard around noon Sunday with an arrow sticking out of it. A tough site to see and hear for resident Ernie Camacho."When we saw the bear initially laying on the front lawn it was probably 25-30 feet from us and he was helpless. He laid on his side, he perched his head to look at us and almost as though asking for help, he lifted his paw up,...
ARCADIA, CA
dailytitan.com

CSUF President receives $98,000 pay raise

President Framroze Virjee received a $98,000 raise this academic year, an increase of about 26%, in addition to a personal electric vehicle charger in his university parking spot that cost more than $100,000. Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton faculty negotiated an 8% pay increase over two years, but the state legislature...
FULLERTON, CA
foxla.com

Anaheim man shot to death at engagement party in Northridge

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - An argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge late Sunday turned deadly, with one of those men being shot to death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the party rental hall in...
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. – A man was mortally wounded in a shooting in Pomona, authorities said Tuesday. The shooting was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Monterey and San Antonio avenues, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to...
POMONA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Riverside, CA (with Photos & Free Maps)

RThese are the best restaurants in Riverside, California, so look no further if you’re looking for a nice spot to eat. Additionally, they provide a variety of settings and menu choices that improve the eating experience in Riverside. So why are you still waiting? Make your reservations right away and indulge in some delectable cuisine!
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Monica Young is named new principal at Sequoia Middle School

Fontana Unified School District has named Monica E. Young as Sequoia Middle School’s new principal, promoting the veteran administrator from her current position as Henry J. Kaiser High School assistant principal, where she has worked since 2017. Young takes the top leadership position at Sequoia vacated by Antonio Viramontes,...
FONTANA, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Riverside, CA — 15 Top Places!

Make your way to the charming city of Riverside in California to enjoy a memorable food-filled getaway by dining at its many terrific brunch restaurants. It has quaint eateries offering a relaxed dining experience, a family-friendly vibe to dine with your loved ones, or a lively atmosphere for a fun time with friends.
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Riverside man arrested after pursuit, driving wrong way on freeway

FONTANA, Calif. - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase through the Fontana area after he allegedly drove the wrong way on the freeway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Cesar Rojo, 29, of Riverside, was arrested after a short police chase...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Street racing report leads to cars towed, drivers detained in Pomona

Several cars were towed and multiple people were detained after California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of street racing in Pomona late Sunday night. Officers found multiple vehicles allegedly involved in racing when they arrived at Pomona Boulevard near the 71 Freeway around 11:42 p.m., a spokesperson said. Video from the scene showed […]
POMONA, CA
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: Heat warning runs through Friday, Sept. 9; then thunderstorms?

The excessive heat warning that has already been in effect for several days for Fontana has been extended until Friday, Sept. 9, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will remain above 100 degrees each day, but then on Saturday, Sept. 10, temperatures will suddenly drop down into the 80s, and there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Young boy drowns in pool in Fontana

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a pool in Fontana on Sept. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 7:32 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call of a drowning in the 9000 block of Hemlock Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana. Deputies found the...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Biker killed after accident with semi-truck in Anaheim

A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning after being involved in an accident with a semi-truck on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim. The crash took place on the westbound side of the freeway at the Lakeview Avenue offramp just after 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities. It's unclear whether the victim died at the scene or was declared deceased at the hospital. Authorities have not said if any of the drivers might have been impaired or if speed played a role in the accident.The motorcyclist has not been identified. 
ANAHEIM, CA

