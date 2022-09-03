Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Teen Identified After 5 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)San Bernardino, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Yucaipa, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorYucaipa, CA
San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Bernardino, CA
Rialto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRialto, CA
Related
Wiltfong Whiparound: USC dazzling recruits in Week 1
In this segment of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong breaks down USC's recruiting after a 66-14 smashing of Rice.
East Valley Tribune
Casteel football preparing for trip to Upland
The pandemic put a wrench in the plans of several East Valley high school football programs the last two years. Many had sought matchups with opponents in California and other surrounding states before COVID-19 put a halt to that. But that is now in the past, and several East Valley...
thepanthernewspaper.org
Former Chapman basketball player inducted into hall of fame
Childhood sports often instill great competitiveness within kids, driving them toward success and ambition to make it to the big leagues — whether it means playing professionally or at a university. For Chapman University alumna Lauren Kamiyama, who graduated in 2009 with a degree in liberal studies, she exceeded...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Fans, cheerleaders and bands provide support at weekend football games
Irvine students, part of the Irvine Frontier, support the Vaqueros Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim Tomlin). It was another big weekend of high school football in Orange County. The players and coaches were giving it all and the fans, cheerleaders and bands were once again a big part of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bear wanders into backyard of Arcadia home with arrow sticking out of it
Seeing bears is not uncommon for Arcadia residents but what residents near Oakwood Drive saw on Sunday was upsetting. A large bear, who neighbors said they have seen before, was seen resting inside a backyard around noon Sunday with an arrow sticking out of it. A tough site to see and hear for resident Ernie Camacho."When we saw the bear initially laying on the front lawn it was probably 25-30 feet from us and he was helpless. He laid on his side, he perched his head to look at us and almost as though asking for help, he lifted his paw up,...
dailytitan.com
CSUF President receives $98,000 pay raise
President Framroze Virjee received a $98,000 raise this academic year, an increase of about 26%, in addition to a personal electric vehicle charger in his university parking spot that cost more than $100,000. Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton faculty negotiated an 8% pay increase over two years, but the state legislature...
foxla.com
Anaheim man shot to death at engagement party in Northridge
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - An argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge late Sunday turned deadly, with one of those men being shot to death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the party rental hall in...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. – A man was mortally wounded in a shooting in Pomona, authorities said Tuesday. The shooting was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Monterey and San Antonio avenues, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to...
RELATED PEOPLE
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Riverside, CA (with Photos & Free Maps)
RThese are the best restaurants in Riverside, California, so look no further if you’re looking for a nice spot to eat. Additionally, they provide a variety of settings and menu choices that improve the eating experience in Riverside. So why are you still waiting? Make your reservations right away and indulge in some delectable cuisine!
Fontana Herald News
Monica Young is named new principal at Sequoia Middle School
Fontana Unified School District has named Monica E. Young as Sequoia Middle School’s new principal, promoting the veteran administrator from her current position as Henry J. Kaiser High School assistant principal, where she has worked since 2017. Young takes the top leadership position at Sequoia vacated by Antonio Viramontes,...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Riverside, CA — 15 Top Places!
Make your way to the charming city of Riverside in California to enjoy a memorable food-filled getaway by dining at its many terrific brunch restaurants. It has quaint eateries offering a relaxed dining experience, a family-friendly vibe to dine with your loved ones, or a lively atmosphere for a fun time with friends.
foxla.com
Riverside man arrested after pursuit, driving wrong way on freeway
FONTANA, Calif. - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase through the Fontana area after he allegedly drove the wrong way on the freeway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Cesar Rojo, 29, of Riverside, was arrested after a short police chase...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Radford Fire grows to 917 acres as it approaches Big Bear; new evacuations ordered
New evacuations were ordered Tuesday as the Radford Fire burning in the San Bernardino mountains continued to grow. The fire erupted a short distance from Big Bear Lake Monday afternoon, and by about 8 p.m. Tuesday, the blaze was 917 acres in size and 2% contained, San Bernardino National Forest officials tweeted. The evacuation orders […]
Street racing report leads to cars towed, drivers detained in Pomona
Several cars were towed and multiple people were detained after California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of street racing in Pomona late Sunday night. Officers found multiple vehicles allegedly involved in racing when they arrived at Pomona Boulevard near the 71 Freeway around 11:42 p.m., a spokesperson said. Video from the scene showed […]
Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988
Record temperatures were also recorded Saturday in Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg. The post Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Heat warning runs through Friday, Sept. 9; then thunderstorms?
The excessive heat warning that has already been in effect for several days for Fontana has been extended until Friday, Sept. 9, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will remain above 100 degrees each day, but then on Saturday, Sept. 10, temperatures will suddenly drop down into the 80s, and there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fontana Herald News
Young boy drowns in pool in Fontana
A 2-year-old boy drowned in a pool in Fontana on Sept. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 7:32 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call of a drowning in the 9000 block of Hemlock Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana. Deputies found the...
‘Fairview Fire’ in Hemet grows to 2,000 acres; 2 killed, several homes destroyed
Two people died and another was injured as a brush fire spread rapidly through the city of Hemet in Riverside County Monday, destroying several homes, Cal Fire said. The Fairview Fire, which was first reported around 2 p.m., had burned approximately 2,000 acres and was listed as 5% contained as of 10 p.m. Seven structures […]
Woman, 21, Reported Missing in Bellflower
Authorities sought the public's help today to locate a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing in Bellflower.
Biker killed after accident with semi-truck in Anaheim
A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning after being involved in an accident with a semi-truck on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim. The crash took place on the westbound side of the freeway at the Lakeview Avenue offramp just after 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities. It's unclear whether the victim died at the scene or was declared deceased at the hospital. Authorities have not said if any of the drivers might have been impaired or if speed played a role in the accident.The motorcyclist has not been identified.
Comments / 0