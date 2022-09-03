Read full article on original website
Loris joins mix in state football polls
One week after Socastee found itself in the South Carolina Prep Football Media poll for the first time since 2014, Loris was included for the first time since 2015. The Lions have won three straight games to open the 2022 season and are now in the receiving votes category in Class 3A. They join Socastee (Class 5A), Myrtle Beach (Class 4A) and region rival and fellow Class 3A squad Aynor among the teams from Horry County appearing this week.
Chants and Runnin’ Bulldogs Renew Rivalry on Saturday Night
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) will welcome an old foe to the "Surf Turf" and Brooks Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 10, as CCU will host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) for a non-conference showdown at 6 p.m. ET. 2022 Coastal Carolina football tickets are on sale...
High school notebook: Aynor ready to hit field again after unusual early season layoff
Breaking the news that one of his games had been canceled wasn’t easy for Aynor coach Jason Allen. Making sure the Blue Jackets didn’t overdo it while champing at the bit was harder. While some area teams will be lining up for their fourth game on Friday, Allen...
He’s lovin’ it: McDonald’s crew member rises to executive
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Nimi Rama started working at McDonald’s at age 14. His career at McDonald’s has taken him throughout the East Coast and made him a director of operations. Rama said he was goal driven as a teen and that trait turned out to be a driving force for his success. As a […]
Someone in NC won over $500,000 after buying $20 ticket
RAEFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Hoke County convenience store Saturday afternoon, bought a 100X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $508,513, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just before 2 p.m. at the Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford. The odds of winning a Fast […]
Three Exciting Events To Attend in Florence County This Weekend
Here are three great events to attend in Florence County this weekend!Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. One thing is for certain, there will not be a shortage of things to do in the Florence County area this weekend! There will be plenty of exciting family fun events to attend and lots of memories to be made. Rather you want to participate in a 5k for a good cause, eat some great food, or listen to some great live music, there will most likely be an event on this list that you want to attend this weekend. Let's take a look!
10 killed on South Carolina roads over Labor Day weekend, including 1 in Horry County, 3 in Pee Dee
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 10 people died in 10 different crashes on South Carolina roads during the Labor Day weekend holiday, including four in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, according to the South Caroline Department of Public Safety. The holiday reporting period began at 6 p.m. Friday and ended at 11:59 p.m. […]
Car overturns in Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car overturned in a crash Tuesday in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened in the area of Palmetto Street and Old Marion Road, according to troopers. One lane is blocked. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. No other information about the […]
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Highway 52 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed Tuesday morning in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Highway 52 near Scranton in Florence County, authorities said. It happened about 7:35 a.m. near Sparrow Road when a 2006 Chevrolet pickup traveling south crossed the median and hit a 2003 Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was […]
Conway Coast Guard recruit gets surprise send-off
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Coast Guard recruit from Conway received an unexpected send-off Tuesday as he prepares to leave for boot camp. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Central Grand Strand organized the event for Noah Barnett, who is scheduled to begin boot camp on Sept. 20. The commander of the local Coast Guard […]
1 killed after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-95 in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Sunday night after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile-marker 188, troopers said. A 2004 Porsche SUV was traveling behind the tractor-trailer […]
Loris teen dies in Longs wreck
A Loris teen died in a single-vehicle wreck in the Longs area Saturday morning, authorities said. Jonah Prince, 19, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on S.C. 905 near Sarvis Farm...
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when […]
Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
HCPD: Chase ends in crash in Loris; suspect in custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A chase in the Loris area ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County police. A spokesperson for Horry County police, Mikayla Moskov, said there was a brief pursuit and it ended near the intersection of Main and Butler streets in the city of Loris.
Weekend Dillon County nightclub shooting was deadly, deputies say
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A shooting at a nightclub Sunday morning in Dillon County was deadly, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Tyshaun Ra’Sheen Bethea, 21, of Fairmont, North Carolina, was found by deputies with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. Bethea was pronounced dead at a hospital. The shooting happened […]
Habitat For Humanity Coming To Dillon County
Habitat for Humanity is coming to Dillon County. Ricky Hardy, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Marion County, was the guest speaker at Latta Rotary recently where he shared the news. Hardy has held the position of director full time since February 2011. He is also a minister at Firefall Bible Church.
Retired Darlington County sergeant dies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A retired Darlington County sergeant has died, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Sgt. Ralph Brown died Tuesday, Hudson said. “The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired Sgt. Ralph Brown as he passed away on August 30th,” Hudson said in a Facebook post. “He will […]
Beach rules to know along the Grand Strand after Labor Day
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tourist season along the Grand Strand is almost at an end and so are some of the rules to follow on the beach. Here are some of the rules that will no longer be in effect as we head into the fall season:. MYRTLE BEACH:
Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
