Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
North Wales Wegmans Site Sells; Former Owner Loses Millions in Foreclosure Transaction
ExchangeRight — a real estate investment trust (REIT) in Pasadena, Calif. — has acquired the North Wales Wegmans site at Montgomery Mall. Ryan Shallow and Natalie Kostelni reported the $22.6 million transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The selling entity was Kohan Retail, a New York-based investment group...
Sellersville-Based Health System Continues With $190M Expansion Project
The Sellerville location will see a new pavilion finished by next summer.Image via iStock. A Bucks County-based health system will continue with a large expansion project in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. John George wrote about the upcoming additions to their hospitals for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
bucksco.today
Popular Quakertown Butcher To Sell Location, Looking For The Next Person To Take Over His Business
Marvin Frederick has been supplying Quakertown residents with Dutch staple foods for years. A longtime butcher in the Quakertown area is looking to hang up his smock soon, and he is looking for the next person to take his place. James McGinnis wrote about the change of hands for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Top of the Food Chain: Inquirer Lists Nine Montco Big Firms That Are Crushing It in the Success Dept.
Nine large-size Montgomery County businesses made the Philadelphia Inquirer's 2022 list of top workplaces. The Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces 2022 list recognized nine Montgomery County companies as the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the category of big firms (those with more than 500 employees). The list is based on a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gridphilly.com
Effort to sell Boy Scout Tract suspended indefinitely
The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education has announced that it is “indefinitely suspending its request for proposals to develop the Boy Scout Tract,” a 24-acre wooded parcel across Port Royal Avenue from the center’s core grounds in Upper Roxborough, according to an email sent on Tuesday, September 6, by the center’s executive director Mike Weilbacher.
Three Bucks County Homes Among the Most Expensive Home Sales in Philadelphia Metro Area in 2022
While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Bucks County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
morethanthecurve.com
Set of new construction twins in Conshohocken priced just below $1 million each
A set of new construction twins on West 1st Avenue in Conshohocken have been listed for sale at $999,000 each. As listed on Zillow.com, the homes each have four bedrooms, four baths, and are 3,200 square feet. You can view the two listings here and here (note that the addresses listed on Zillow.com aren’t real addresses, the actual address is 124 West 1st Avenue.
timespub.com
Spotlight: C&C Paving
C&C Paving is a second generation, family-owned, and locally operated business that has been serving the Bucks County area for over 40 years. The company provides a variety of services including new driveway installation, overlay or resurfacing, driveway expansions, repair work and patching, seal coating, crack filling and line striping.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
sanatogapost.com
Natural Gas Costs Rose Thursday for UGI Clients
DENVER PA – The price of natural gas purchased from UGI Utilities Inc. by its customers, including those in portions of northwestern Montgomery County and eastern and central Berks County, rose Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022) by 7.6 percent, the company announced. The hike means the average residential heating customer’s bill will increase from $106.69 per month to $114.83 per month, it added.
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, will be expanding into Bucks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
timespub.com
Annual Flea Market coming to Hulmeville
On Saturday, September 24th, the Hulmeville Historical Society will hold their Annual “Olde Towne” Hulmeville Community Flea Market. As in the past, this event will be located on Main Street, Trenton Avenue, and Bellevue Avenue in the Borough of Hulmeville between 7:00am and 2:00pm. To reserve or obtain information regarding rental of tables call the Hulmeville Historical Society at 215-629-6201 and leave a message.
See Which Bucks County Schools Are Among the 40 Top-Rated Public High Schools in the Philadelphia Suburbs
Five Bucks County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by the Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the Philadelphia Magazine used the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. The top 40 schools were not ranked but listed alphabetically.
Philadelphia Magazine: Nine Montgomery County Schools Offer Honors-Level Scholastics
Nine schools in Montgomery County make 2022 best-of list from Philadelphia Magazine. Nine Montco high schools are among the 40 top-rated learning institutions in Phila. and its suburbs, according to a new ranking by Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the publication’s editors used...
sanatogapost.com
Bridge-That-Isn’t-There Still Attracts Commuters
BRIDGE BE GONE – Lower Pottsgrove’s Pruss Hill Road bridge no longer exists, having been removed in its entirety (at top) only days after the highway was officially closed (below) to traffic. It was regularly used as a shortcut between the U.S. Route 422 interchange at Sanatoga, and Gilbertsville and Boyertown. Its detour route relies in part on North Sanatoga Road. Pruss Hill residents, who have complained for years about the volume and speed of commuter traffic from Rupert Road west to North Pleasant View Road, had hoped they’d get some relief from the closure until a new bridge is installed by November. That hasn’t been the case. Social media posts during the past week claim as many as 15 drivers daily, on both sides of Sanatoga Creek, are ignoring “road closed” warnings and drive down to the bridge-that-isn’t-there, still looking to get across. They then turn around and sheepishly head back.
phillyvoice.com
Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia
Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
Troubleshooters: What is 'slamming'? Here's how to protect yourself from the illegal practice
"When a third party supplier is switched without your consent, that's called slamming and it's illegal," explained Rebecca Mazzarella of PSE&G.
PennDOT To Repair Various Roads, Bridges in Bucks County That Were Damaged in Hurricane Ida
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be repairing various Bucks County roads that suffered damage in Hurricane Ida. Beginning on Tuesday, periodic lane closures will be in place on Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through late December on the following four structures:. Allentown Road over Licking...
timespub.com
Mercer Hill at Doylestown
DINING – Healthy and delicious, classic favorites, and modern trends are all on the menu at Mercer Hill. Retirement living never tasted this good!. ACTIVITIES – Give your social life a reboot at Mercer Hill. The community has activities that stimulate your mind, body, and soul. And with so many cool activity spaces at the community, you’ll have fun exploring it all.
Comments / 0