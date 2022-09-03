ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, PA

gridphilly.com

Effort to sell Boy Scout Tract suspended indefinitely

The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education has announced that it is “indefinitely suspending its request for proposals to develop the Boy Scout Tract,” a 24-acre wooded parcel across Port Royal Avenue from the center’s core grounds in Upper Roxborough, according to an email sent on Tuesday, September 6, by the center’s executive director Mike Weilbacher.
morethanthecurve.com

Set of new construction twins in Conshohocken priced just below $1 million each

A set of new construction twins on West 1st Avenue in Conshohocken have been listed for sale at $999,000 each. As listed on Zillow.com, the homes each have four bedrooms, four baths, and are 3,200 square feet. You can view the two listings here and here (note that the addresses listed on Zillow.com aren’t real addresses, the actual address is 124 West 1st Avenue.
timespub.com

Spotlight: C&C Paving

C&C Paving is a second generation, family-owned, and locally operated business that has been serving the Bucks County area for over 40 years. The company provides a variety of services including new driveway installation, overlay or resurfacing, driveway expansions, repair work and patching, seal coating, crack filling and line striping.
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
94.5 PST

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
sanatogapost.com

Natural Gas Costs Rose Thursday for UGI Clients

DENVER PA – The price of natural gas purchased from UGI Utilities Inc. by its customers, including those in portions of northwestern Montgomery County and eastern and central Berks County, rose Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022) by 7.6 percent, the company announced. The hike means the average residential heating customer’s bill will increase from $106.69 per month to $114.83 per month, it added.
timespub.com

Annual Flea Market coming to Hulmeville

On Saturday, September 24th, the Hulmeville Historical Society will hold their Annual “Olde Towne” Hulmeville Community Flea Market. As in the past, this event will be located on Main Street, Trenton Avenue, and Bellevue Avenue in the Borough of Hulmeville between 7:00am and 2:00pm. To reserve or obtain information regarding rental of tables call the Hulmeville Historical Society at 215-629-6201 and leave a message.
BUCKSCO.Today

See Which Bucks County Schools Are Among the 40 Top-Rated Public High Schools in the Philadelphia Suburbs

Five Bucks County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by the Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the Philadelphia Magazine used the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. The top 40 schools were not ranked but listed alphabetically.
sanatogapost.com

Bridge-That-Isn’t-There Still Attracts Commuters

BRIDGE BE GONE – Lower Pottsgrove’s Pruss Hill Road bridge no longer exists, having been removed in its entirety (at top) only days after the highway was officially closed (below) to traffic. It was regularly used as a shortcut between the U.S. Route 422 interchange at Sanatoga, and Gilbertsville and Boyertown. Its detour route relies in part on North Sanatoga Road. Pruss Hill residents, who have complained for years about the volume and speed of commuter traffic from Rupert Road west to North Pleasant View Road, had hoped they’d get some relief from the closure until a new bridge is installed by November. That hasn’t been the case. Social media posts during the past week claim as many as 15 drivers daily, on both sides of Sanatoga Creek, are ignoring “road closed” warnings and drive down to the bridge-that-isn’t-there, still looking to get across. They then turn around and sheepishly head back.
phillyvoice.com

Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia

Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
timespub.com

Mercer Hill at Doylestown

DINING – Healthy and delicious, classic favorites, and modern trends are all on the menu at Mercer Hill. Retirement living never tasted this good!. ACTIVITIES – Give your social life a reboot at Mercer Hill. The community has activities that stimulate your mind, body, and soul. And with so many cool activity spaces at the community, you’ll have fun exploring it all.
