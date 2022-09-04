ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Human fetus found on Galewood neighborhood sidewalk on NW Side, Chicago police say

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCiH7_0hhHezmx00

A human fetus was found on a sidewalk Saturday afternoon in the city's Galewood neighborhood on the far Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

Police were called to the 6400 block of W. Bloomingdale Ave at around 1:35 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Baby left in Hoffman Estates dumpster grows up to advocate for Safe Haven laws

The fetus was covered in a blanket as detectives worked the scene.

The circumstances are not yet clear.

Illinois's safe haven law allows parents to give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked, as long as the baby has not been hurt and is less than 30 days old. Those safe places are: hospitals, emergency care facilities, police stations and staffed fire stations.

Comments / 84

LaAnn W
4d ago

human fetus. These people are going to hell. And further....farther???? And the lake! They better stop trying to minimize the life of the child. What kind of terrible place have we come to?

Reply(21)
22
Ke Re
3d ago

It could have been someone who had a miscarriage. They could have been afraid or confused and didn't know what do the fetus. Maybe it was a child or homeless person. People can't control when or where a miscarriage will happen.

Reply(5)
18
Angelene Mattes
4d ago

How about a baby was found? So sad . poor baby. People are cruel

Reply(1)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

5 teens shot in period of 5 hours on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Five teenagers were hospitalized after being shot in a span of five hours Tuesday evening on Chicago's South Side. The first shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. when two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman reported missing for almost 2 months

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old Chicago woman was reported missing Wednesday. Keyla Pinanjota was last heard from on July 12. She is 5'5", Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she's missing from the Logan Square area near Armitage Avenue and Pulaski Road. Anyone with information about Pinanjota's whereabouts...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Bloomingdale, IL
City
Hoffman Estates, IL
WGN News

Teens, 14 and 16, shot on Far South Side

CHICAGO — Two teenagers were shot on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police. Police said a 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were inside a garage in the 2400 block of East 93rd Street, when they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain. The boy was shot several times on the legs and the […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Police Stations#Fetus
CBS Chicago

Teens shot through garage door in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were shot through a garage door in Calumet Heights.Chicago police said the 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were in the garage around 11 p.m., near 93rd Street and Yates Boulevard, when they heard shots and felts pain. Both teens were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man running from CTA security steals and crashes rideshare car In The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man fleeing CTA security stole a car and then crashed it in The Loop early Wednesday morning. According to police, a 29-year-old man attempted to intervene during a verbal altercation when he was punched in the face by a male offender. A CTA security guards told CBS 2 they confronted an unruly person causing issues near the Clark and Lake streets stop. The confrontation turned physical before the man ran off.Police said the offender then got inside his waiting rideshare when the woman driving exited the vehicle. Police said the offender then got in the driver's seat and attempted to drive away. The offender shortly after crashed the vehicle in the 100 block of north Clark Street. .The woman was too shaken up, but her husband says she is "scared for now but, its ok, she is strong."Police are still searching for the offender. 
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Ax wielding man shot dead outside dispensary; Consultant pleads guilty to bribing officials

A security guard at an Illinois marijuana dispensary shot and killed a man brandishing an ax Monday. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident occurred at Zen Leaf marijuana dispensary in the Greektown neighborhood of Chicago. The man got into a verbal confrontation with the guard outside the business. The man swung the ax and hit the guard in the leg, who then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

9 dead, 47 wounded in Chicago shootings during Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least nine people are dead, and 47 others are wounded in shootings across Chicago over the Labor Day weekend. The ages of the victims range from 13 to 63.In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 24, was shot multiple times in West Garfield Park Friday evening.The victim was standing on the sidewalk, in the 4400 block of West Jackson around 6:30 p.m., when two vehicles approached the victim and multiple offenders exited the vehicles and fired shots striking the victim. The victim was shot multiple times in the back and was pronounced at the...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

2 Killed, 2 Wounded In South Chicago Mass Shooting: ‘We’ve Seen Way Too Much Of This’

SOUTH CHICAGO — Two men were killed and two others wounded in a mass shooting Sunday in South Chicago, police said. About 6:45 p.m., the men were standing on the front porch of a home in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue when at least two people fired shots at them, Deputy Chief Larry Snelling said at a news conference. The men, ages 18-20, had multiple gunshot wounds.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO - A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on the Kennedy Expressway Monday night on Chicago's Northwest Side. The crash happened around 11:19 p.m. as 18-year-old Nick Damato lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by another vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near North Sayre Avenue, according to officials.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy