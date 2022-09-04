Human fetus found on Galewood neighborhood sidewalk on NW Side, Chicago police say
A human fetus was found on a sidewalk Saturday afternoon in the city's Galewood neighborhood on the far Northwest Side, Chicago police said. Police were called to the 6400 block of W. Bloomingdale Ave at around 1:35 p.m. SEE ALSO: Baby left in Hoffman Estates dumpster grows up to advocate for Safe Haven laws The fetus was covered in a blanket as detectives worked the scene. The circumstances are not yet clear. Illinois's safe haven law allows parents to give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked, as long as the baby has not been hurt and is less than 30 days old. Those safe places are: hospitals, emergency care facilities, police stations and staffed fire stations.
Comments / 84