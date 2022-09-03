Read full article on original website
Related
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 136
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade
Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/5/22
MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi broke the hook of the hamate bone in his right hand on Friday’s game against the Rays, according to manager Aaron Boone. The initial X-rays came back negative, but since he felt a pop on his wrist after a swing, the Yankees had him undergo additional testing to confirm the bad news. He will need surgery.
Pinstripe Alley
Judge and the Other Yankees
I saw the following information in a recent post on the internet. Yankees Offense Produced In The Last 39 Innings or the Last 4 Games plus. OTHER YANKEE PLAYERS IN THE LINEUP. Last time I checked, that’s what you call "CARRYING a TEAM"!! Judge is most deserving of the MVP Award!!
RELATED PEOPLE
Pinstripe Alley
Domingo Germán is now pitching to contact
Yankees’ starter Domingo Germán lost most of the season while rehabbing a shoulder problem that appeared early in the year, during the lockout. But he returned to the rotation in July, and when Jordan Montgomery was surprisingly sent to St. Louis, Germán became an important arm at the back of the staff. After nearly two months with the team, it’s a good time to look at what he is doing.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees rained out tonight, will play Wednesday doubleheader
The weather forecast for the Bronx tonight is awful, and the Yankees did not see fit to waste anyone’s time by making them come to the ballpark and wait out a long delay. They were set to face the Twins with ace Gerrit Cole squaring off with rookie right-hander Joe Ryan, but instead, we’ll see them tomorrow as part of a single-admission doubleheader.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees (Bad) At-Bat of the Week: Giancarlo Stanton (9/5)
Typically we highlight the best of the best at-bats on this weekly series, but today, we’re taking this as an opportunity to figure out what’s wrong with Giancarlo Stanton. This has been the worst statistical season of his career, but it’s not exactly clear why. We know the injury has plagued him for the better part of the year, but even so, we know he has played banged up in the past and still been at least a 130 wRC+ hitter.
Pinstripe Alley
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
The brief glimpse of hope near the end of August has already sputtered out on this team. The Yankees avoided the worst-case scenario of getting swept by the Rays, but have otherwise put themselves in prime position to hand away the division that they’ve had in their back pocket since May. Their upcoming homestand will be crucial to seeing if they’ll be playing from behind for the final weeks of the year or if they can prevent a full-blown crash and burn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pinstripe Alley
Debating Josh Donaldson’s role on the Yankees
When the Yankees acquired Josh Donaldson as part of March’s blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Twins, fans thought that the team was getting a power bat who didn’t strike out a ton, played strong defense at the hot corner, and injected fire into a team that looked rather lifeless at times last season. While he has certainly held his own defensively — his glove at third has helped the Yankees turn one of the worst defenses in 2021 one of the best this season — he’s fallen flat at the plate, and his attitude hasn’t so much injected fire so much as make him look like a fool on more than one occasion. With the Yankees lineup in need of a spark of some kind, I continue to wonder: what purpose does Josh Donaldson serve on this current team?
Pinstripe Alley
Enough of Donaldson
Can we please give Josh Donaldson a permanent seat on the bench? Taking a HR trot on a ball that didn't go out and getting thrown out at second is bush league nonsense. His fielding is getting worse by the day as well. Volpe is tearing it up in AAA...
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/7/22
The Yankees will play two today, which means they have a chance to double the length of their current winning streak. No, two in a row doesn’t make for much of a streak, but four consecutive would have a nice ring to it, and would go a long way towards ending this month of misery the club has put us through. They’re slated to throw out Domingo Germán in game one, while Gerrit Cole should start game two.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Domingo Germán vs. Louie Varland
After a day off for rain yesterday, the Yankees are back in action today for a doubleheader against the Twins. The series opener on Monday went mostly well with the Yankees winning, 5-2, and Aaron Judge hitting home run No. 54. Can they follow that up with more wins today in the ongoing quest to add more games back to the AL East lead?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees have gone high-risk with little to show for it
Since the calendar turned to August, the Yankees have played terribly, irredeemably so. This is not news to any of the fans who have tuned in at any point. It’s been a rough time as a fan, and it’s been an optimal one to think about what’s gone wrong from a team-construction standpoint.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees to place Anthony Rizzo on IL, call up Ronald Guzmán
Well, the hits just keep on coming for the Yankees — at least when we’re talking about the injured list. While having a small army of pitchers on the IL had been a fact of life for a while, the bats are now catching up. The latest blow...
Pinstripe Alley
Zack Britton, Scott Effross, and the Yankees’ valuable bullpen depth
It’s a hard time to think of positive things to talk about with respect to the second-half Yankees, but one thing that fans can all take comfort in is the bullpen. Once again a top-five unit in the game, it’s seen rebounds from Jonathan Loáisiga and Clay Holmes. Combine them with the emergence of rookie Ron Marinaccio as a real weapon in high leverage spots, and the ‘pen can be counted on to keep the game close, even as the offense struggled to find its footing.
Pinstripe Alley
Diving deep into Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s defensive limitations
Look, I’m not here to bash Isiah Kiner-Falefa as a person. He seems like an extremely hard worker with the drive to be a productive major league player, and he doesn’t deserve the over-the-line vitriol directed at his family. What I’m doing here is questioning the Yankees’ analysis of IKF as a highly-skilled defensive shortstop. There have been several instances that make me feel like they’re doing everything they can to confirm their belief that IKF is a great defender because they made the trade for him. In other words, if this isn’t confirmation bias at its finest, then I don’t know what is.
Pinstripe Alley
Roger Maris’ 1961 home run record chase featured both history and stress
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on his way to making history. He has a little less than a month to hit eight home runs, at least: if he does that, he will become the franchise’s single-season home run king, breaking Roger Maris’ record and setting a new American League plateau in the process.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays keep pressure on by beating Boston
The Yankees were rained out last night in the Bronx, setting up a doubleheader against the Twins today. The rest of the American League pretty active, though, so here’s what happened with their potential playoff rivals. Tampa Bay Rays 8 (76-58), Boston Red Sox 4 (67-70) The bad weather...
Pinstripe Alley
Ronald Guzmán waits in Scranton as valuable Anthony Rizzo insurance
All of a sudden, the Yankees have become a little thin at first base. Anthony Rizzo, who missed a week at the beginning of August with a back issue, hasn’t made a start since August 30th with a reoccurrence of that same problem. Primary backup DJ LeMahieu has been dealing with injuries of his own, including toe problems that have sapped his strength. Matt Carpenter, the player with the third-most appearances at first, has been out since early August with broken bones in his foot. Marwin Gonzalez, the utilityman with three appearances at the cold corner ... well, let’s just face it, he hasn’t been very good.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Blue Jays secure crucial sweep in Pittsburgh
The Yankees defeated the Rays yesterday pushing their AL East lead back to five games. The rest of the AL was in action as well, though, and the Wild Card race stayed hot. Toronto was looking for a sweep ahead of a big AL East showdown this week, while the Astros were looking to maintain their grip on the top seed in the league. Here’s what went down.
Comments / 0