“Where were you? What were you doing? Who were you with? on September 11th, 2001, impacted every American. While these acts of terrorism were intended to divide and conquer, Americans came together, united in a commitment to NEVER FORGET. In this spirit, Poudre Fire Authority and The City of Fort Collins are collaborating to construct a 9/11 Memorial at Spring Park. The Memorial will feature a 3,000-pound steel I-Beam salvaged from the World Trade Center gifted to PFA in recognition of nine Northern Colorado firefighters who assisted with search, rescue, and recovery at Ground Zero. The memorial will give this artifact a place of honor in our community creating a space for residents and visitors to reflect.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO