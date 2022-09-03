ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
virginiasports.com

Virginia Faces Illinois on Saturday in First Road Test

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (1-0) will play its first road contest of the 2022 season on Saturday (Sept. 10) at Illinois (1-1). Kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. EST and the contest is scheduled to air on ESPNU as well as the Virginia Sports Radio Network. GAME COVERAGE: In addition...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

New Challenge Awaits Hoos in Champaign

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia football team opened the season in friendly surroundings, defeating Richmond 34-17 at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers won’t find the atmosphere as hospitable this weekend. On Saturday, Virginia (1-0) will take on Illinois (1-1) in a non-conference game at 60,670-seat Memorial Stadium in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 5 UVA Continues Homestand With Oregon State Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (6-0-0) continues its homestand on Thursday (Sept. 8) when the Cavaliers host Oregon State (3-1-2) in a 6 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. Thursday night’s contest against Oregon State will be broadcast...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Defeated by No. 9 Maryland at Audi Field

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (2-2-0) faced off with No. 9 Maryland (2-1-1) in Washington D.C. falling to the Terps by a score of 6-1 at Audi Field on Monday night (Sept. 5). Goals (Assists) 21’ – Maryland: Malcolm Johnson (Penalty) 42’ –...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Charlottesville, VA
Richmond, VA
Football
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Richmond, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Football
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
virginiasports.com

Appleton Named Women’s ACC Performer of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Margot Appleton of the Virginia women’s cross country program was named the first ACC Women’s Performer of the Week for the 2022 season after securing a win at the Spider Alumni Open, the league office announced Tuesday (Sept. 6). After a standout freshman campaign...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy