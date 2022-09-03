Read full article on original website
Related
virginiasports.com
Virginia Faces Illinois on Saturday in First Road Test
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (1-0) will play its first road contest of the 2022 season on Saturday (Sept. 10) at Illinois (1-1). Kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. EST and the contest is scheduled to air on ESPNU as well as the Virginia Sports Radio Network. GAME COVERAGE: In addition...
virginiasports.com
New Challenge Awaits Hoos in Champaign
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia football team opened the season in friendly surroundings, defeating Richmond 34-17 at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers won’t find the atmosphere as hospitable this weekend. On Saturday, Virginia (1-0) will take on Illinois (1-1) in a non-conference game at 60,670-seat Memorial Stadium in...
virginiasports.com
No. 5 UVA Continues Homestand With Oregon State Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (6-0-0) continues its homestand on Thursday (Sept. 8) when the Cavaliers host Oregon State (3-1-2) in a 6 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. Thursday night’s contest against Oregon State will be broadcast...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Defeated by No. 9 Maryland at Audi Field
WASHINGTON D.C. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (2-2-0) faced off with No. 9 Maryland (2-1-1) in Washington D.C. falling to the Terps by a score of 6-1 at Audi Field on Monday night (Sept. 5). Goals (Assists) 21’ – Maryland: Malcolm Johnson (Penalty) 42’ –...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
virginiasports.com
Appleton Named Women’s ACC Performer of the Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Margot Appleton of the Virginia women’s cross country program was named the first ACC Women’s Performer of the Week for the 2022 season after securing a win at the Spider Alumni Open, the league office announced Tuesday (Sept. 6). After a standout freshman campaign...
Comments / 0