Alabama fire chief reports his town for illegal burn, resulting in $5,000 fine
The town of Altoona has paid a $5,000 fine from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for violating a burn order after its own fire chief reported the incident. According to ADEM documents, the incident happened June 30. The town, situated in Etowah County, paid the fine this month. Altoona...
Two people rescued from flood waters at Guntersville State Park
Two people were rescued during a flash flood event at Guntersville State Park on Sunday. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail says a male and female were swept away by flood waters and went through a culvert. Nail says Sgt. Steve Gunn with the Hanceville Police Department and an unidentified man pulled...
Hanceville Police Sergeant rescues two people after a flash flood
A Hanceville Police Sergeant saved two people during a flash flood today at Guntersville State Park. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said a man and woman were swept away by the water into a culvert. Sergeant Steve Gunn and another person pulled the couple from a creek at the park. The...
Contamination of school water supply with sludge from the septic tank: the Center Point, Alabama, incident
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham
Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville. Former mayor, Burwell Wilbanks passed away Friday night.
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A First Alert for the threat of flash flooding through Monday, more heavy rain and storms possible
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The risk for flash flooding continues to increase across our area as more rain slowly tracks east-northeast across the state. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Marion, Winston, Walker, Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Talladega, Coosa, Shelby, Cullman, Clay, Calhoun, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties in our coverage area. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Cherokee County due to rapidly rising water along the Chattooga River in the Gaylesville area. Radar is estimating over six inches of rain in parts of Cherokee County. Flash Flood Emergencies are in effect just over the state line in Chattooga County, GA. That area has received almost of foot of rain over the past 24 hours. The wet weather coverage will thin out some overnight, but I still can’t rule out areas of rain and a few rumbles past midnight.
Hanceville officer, man help save man, woman swept away by floodwaters
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hanceville Police officer and another man saved a man and a woman who were swept away in floodwaters at Guntersville State Park, according to Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail. Nail said during a flash flood event Sunday, September 4, 2022, the man and woman were swept...
Haleyville first city in Alabama to utilize Report It® app
Haleyville has become the first entity in the state to go online with report it®, an app which can be downloaded onto a laptop or phone, giving easy ways to send reports. Report it® is a platform to anonymously report safety concerns, give crime tips or quality of life issues directly to the Haleyville dispatch center, Haleyville Police Department and the mayor’s office.
Jefferson County deputies investigating deadly hit-and-run
A man is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.
Sportsman Lake Park fall yard sale set for Sept. 17
CULLMAN, Ala. – Sportsman Lake Park will host its fall yard sale Saturday, Sept. 17. Site reservations will begin Tuesday, Sept. 6. Interested vendors who are vying for a top spot to sell their wares will need to appear in person at the park beginning at 7 a.m. The sellers will pick their preferred sport on the grassy areas, take the flag assigned to the spot and take it to the concession stand to pay and reserve the spot for the yard sale. The pavilion sites are typically claimed quickly, so early arrival is strongly suggested. Interested parties should report directly to...
Dash Cam Captures Car Sideswiping Tuscaloosa (AL) Fire Truck; Police Search for Driver
Tuscaloosa police are looking for leads that will help them identify the driver of a vehicle that struck a Fire Department rescue truck responding to a medical call. The driver crossed into the wrong lane of Hargrove in order to pass the emergency vehicle, police said in a statement. The paramedics were running both lights and sirens on their way to a stroke patient who needed urgent medical attention.
9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6
We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County
A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
Suspect at large in domestic shooting that killed man, injured woman in Blount County: Sheriff
Authorities are searching for a murder suspect they say killed a man and injured a woman Monday in a domestic dispute Blount County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, of Oneonta, is suspected of fatally shooting a 58-year-old man and shooting a 44-year-old woman Monday in the 300 block of Vallley Drive in Oneonta, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
50-year-old man killed in predawn hit-and-run in Center Point area
An investigation is underway after a man was killed early Tuesday in a hit-and-run in the Center Point area. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded just before 2 a.m. to Carson Road near 16th Terrace Circle N. W. on a report of a body in the roadway. Lt. Joni Money...
Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views
You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
These Alabama entrepreneurs are solving America’s supply chain problems
The transportation industry is essential to keep stores stocked and goods in households across the U.S., but the highly logistical business is fraught with underutilized equipment and a lack of collaboration. These issues were only strained by the pandemic, but two Alabama entrepreneurs have launched the Repowr platform to strengthen links in the American supply chain.
Experience this 260-Million-Year-Old Cave with an Underground Pool
Lying underground just north of Birmingham, Alabama is Rickwood Caverns. Now a state park, this spelunking adventure takes visitors deep underground to show off the unique limestone formations. There is also an underground pool that is home to aquatic life. About. Rickwood Caverns is named after two men who had...
He always comes back: Branch removed from Pinson Chucky’s leg after fall from tree
Chucky lives. Jaxon, a 6-year-old Pinson boy who went viral after terrorizing his neighborhood in a Chucky costume earlier this year, is recovering following emergency surgery, according to his mother Britnee Reed.
