thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: X-C teams split with, SC, CV
Chambersburg 18, State College 38; Cumberland Valley 20, Chambersburg 37: The Trojans split their first Mid Penn Commonwealth dual-meet action on Tuesday afternoon, beating the Little Lions and falling to the Eagles. Ari Snyder was the individual winner for Chambersburg (1-1), clocking in at 16:46.1 on the 3.11-mile course at...
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Volleyball team dispatches Bulldogs, 3-0
Greencastle-Antrim 3, Big Spring 0: The Blue Devils romped over the Bulldogs in a Mid Penn Colonial match Tuesday evening, winning by scores of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-11. Kate Furnish totaled seven kills while hitting at a .538 clip, and added nine service points with three aces for Greencastle (2-0, 1-0 MPC).
Newville, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Shippensburg Area High School football team will have a game with Big Spring High School on September 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Shippensburg Area High SchoolBig Spring High School.
3 Mid-Penn field hockey teams receive national ranking, and 2 of them will face off Wednesday
Defending state runner-up Lower Dauphin leads three Mid-Penn teams listed in Max Field Hockey’s initial Top 25 national ranking. The Falcons, who came up short in the 3A title game against Emmaus last season, are ranked 10th overall by the site. Emmaus is the top-ranked team in the poll.
theslateonline.com
The smallest things, the biggest impact: Jack Myers
There is quite the variety of people in the garden of Shippensburg University. Among the flowers is Jack Myers, a junior biology major in the secondary education certification track. Myers is from York, Pennsylvania, and attended Eastern York High School prior to Shippensburg in 2020. “I loved it there,” said...
After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms
Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
abc27.com
Dauphin County golf center to remain open after looming closure
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center says they are “taking a mulligan” on their planned closure and will remain open. The golf center’s Facebook page says they will remain open for a minimum of five more years. In July the driving range...
Former Middletown football players expelled amid hazing investigation
(WHTM) – Seven former Middletown football players were expelled after a hazing investigation that led to the cancelation of this year’s football season. The expulsions were approved during a Middletown Area School District school board meeting on Tuesday. On Aug. 19, Middletown football coach Scott Acri resigned amid the investigation into a video from August […]
Middletown school board reviews anti-hazing plan, expels 7 students over football videos
Middletown Area School District’s board approved seven hearing waivers to expel students in connection with the violent hazing incidents that involved members of the high school football team, as well as reviewed a multi-part anti-hazing plan, during its Tuesday night meeting. The board also voted unanimously to affirm the...
Assault on referee in Chambersburg a sticking point of referee shortage
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The return to the classroom means the return to the football field, soccer pitch, and other high school sporting events. However, a shortage of officials is causing issues for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA). "I'll use football for an example, we're used to playing on...
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
local21news.com
Miss Senior America to be crowned this week in Hershey
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — The Miss Senior America Pageant is taking place this week in Hershey. On Tuesday, contestants took in the sights at the sweetest place on Earth. CBS 21 News stopped by the Hershey Lodge as the beauty queens boarded a trolley for a tour of the area with one of the stops at Chocolate World.
WGAL
Rain could be heavy at times; flood watch for parts of south-central Pennsylvania
A flood watch is in effect from Monday at 4 p.m. to Tuesday at noon for much of Pennsylvania (see map below). The flood watch will be in effect for all counties in the Susquehanna Valley except Adams, Lancaster and York.
Fall back into trout fishing
Harrisburg, Pa. — Trout fishing is back today with the start of the extended trout season. Anglers can do some of the best fishing of the year in autumn — especially as temperatures drop and trout become more active. The extended season runs now through Dec. 31. A new rule implemented this year means anglers can only harvest fish on designated Stocked Trout Waters (STW). Waters not managed as STW are closed to harvesting and fishing must be done on a catch-and-immediate-release basis only. This includes stream sections that are designated as both STW and Class A Wild Trout Streams. Creel limit is 3 during the extended season. Find updated regulations, fishing tips, and best waters: http://ow.ly/8GXX50KvA0O
Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces
Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
Missing Cumberland County girl found
A 10-year-old Carlisle girl reported missing early Tuesday was found and is “safe,” borough police said late Tuesday afternoon. Police said Heaven Moore ran away following an argument with her mother. Police said they are still investigating.
lykensvalley.org
Has the 1978 Murder of Mildred Wilson Been Solved?
The murder of Mildred I. Wilson, of Millersburg, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, occurred in January, 1978. It was previously reported on this blog in a series of five posts. At the time, neither the Millersburg nor the Harrisburg newspapers were available on line, so the murder was reported as “unsolved.” The Harrisburg Patriot is now available on-line through NewsBank, a digital resource made available to library card holders of the Free Library of Philadelphia. The Millersburg newspaper, the Upper Dauphin Sentinel, is not available on-line at this time.
Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
Several Huntingdon County boroughs without access to gas
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley left some patrons without access to gas Tuesday. According to Chief Deputy of Huntingdon County Emergency Management Chris Fellman, the fire took place Tuesday, Sept. 6. In order to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shut down […]
Harrisburg officials left frustrated following Kipona's ending light show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials announced Tuesday that they are just as disappointed with the laser light show that was part of the Kipona Festival over the holiday weekend as the public. In a statement from Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams, when the city allegedly signed with the Laser Light...
