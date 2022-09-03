ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: X-C teams split with, SC, CV

Chambersburg 18, State College 38; Cumberland Valley 20, Chambersburg 37: The Trojans split their first Mid Penn Commonwealth dual-meet action on Tuesday afternoon, beating the Little Lions and falling to the Eagles. Ari Snyder was the individual winner for Chambersburg (1-1), clocking in at 16:46.1 on the 3.11-mile course at...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Volleyball team dispatches Bulldogs, 3-0

Greencastle-Antrim 3, Big Spring 0: The Blue Devils romped over the Bulldogs in a Mid Penn Colonial match Tuesday evening, winning by scores of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-11. Kate Furnish totaled seven kills while hitting at a .538 clip, and added nine service points with three aces for Greencastle (2-0, 1-0 MPC).
GREENCASTLE, PA
theslateonline.com

The smallest things, the biggest impact: Jack Myers

There is quite the variety of people in the garden of Shippensburg University. Among the flowers is Jack Myers, a junior biology major in the secondary education certification track. Myers is from York, Pennsylvania, and attended Eastern York High School prior to Shippensburg in 2020. “I loved it there,” said...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms

Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Former Middletown football players expelled amid hazing investigation

(WHTM) – Seven former Middletown football players were expelled after a hazing investigation that led to the cancelation of this year’s football season. The expulsions were approved during a Middletown Area School District school board meeting on Tuesday. On Aug. 19, Middletown football coach Scott Acri resigned amid the investigation into a video from August […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

Miss Senior America to be crowned this week in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — The Miss Senior America Pageant is taking place this week in Hershey. On Tuesday, contestants took in the sights at the sweetest place on Earth. CBS 21 News stopped by the Hershey Lodge as the beauty queens boarded a trolley for a tour of the area with one of the stops at Chocolate World.
HERSHEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fall back into trout fishing

Harrisburg, Pa. — Trout fishing is back today with the start of the extended trout season. Anglers can do some of the best fishing of the year in autumn — especially as temperatures drop and trout become more active. The extended season runs now through Dec. 31. A new rule implemented this year means anglers can only harvest fish on designated Stocked Trout Waters (STW). Waters not managed as STW are closed to harvesting and fishing must be done on a catch-and-immediate-release basis only. This includes stream sections that are designated as both STW and Class A Wild Trout Streams. Creel limit is 3 during the extended season. Find updated regulations, fishing tips, and best waters: http://ow.ly/8GXX50KvA0O
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces

Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Has the 1978 Murder of Mildred Wilson Been Solved?

The murder of Mildred I. Wilson, of Millersburg, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, occurred in January, 1978. It was previously reported on this blog in a series of five posts. At the time, neither the Millersburg nor the Harrisburg newspapers were available on line, so the murder was reported as “unsolved.” The Harrisburg Patriot is now available on-line through NewsBank, a digital resource made available to library card holders of the Free Library of Philadelphia. The Millersburg newspaper, the Upper Dauphin Sentinel, is not available on-line at this time.
MILLERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Several Huntingdon County boroughs without access to gas

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley left some patrons without access to gas Tuesday. According to Chief Deputy of Huntingdon County Emergency Management Chris Fellman, the fire took place Tuesday, Sept. 6. In order to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shut down […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA

