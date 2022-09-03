Read full article on original website
Related
Mother Enraged After Finding Out Daughter's Stepmom Stole Her Birthday Money and then Blackmailed Her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt has a friend whose children stay with their dad and his new wife on the weekends. The kids, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, don't care too much for their stepmom. They don't feel as if she likes them very much.
Dolly Alderton and Phoebe Robinson on Adapting Their Own Memoirs for Television
At first glance, Everything’s Trash and Everything I Know About Love may seem most similar for their titles, the two monikers rife with potential for a “Who’s on First” style conundrum. Both series deal with the perils and pleasures of being young in the big city. Everything’s Trash‘s protagonist Phoebe, a well-known podcaster living in New York City, is at that particular intersection of young adulthood where career momentum hasn’t yet translated into the life she’s hoping for; whereas Everything I Know About Love‘s Maggie has just moved to London with three girlfriends (post-uni) and is trying desperately to get...
