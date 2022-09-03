NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 55th home run in the only blemish of Louie Varland's otherwise outstanding major league debut, Oswaldo Cabrera's single capped a two-run 12th and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 in Wednesday's doubleheader opener.Cabrera also threw out a runner at the plate in the 10th as the AL East leaders clinched their 30th consecutive winning season.Judge homered for the fourth straight game, driving a changeup to left in the fourth inning and beginning New York's comeback from a 3-0 deficit. He set...

