Premier League

West Ham's Declan Rice slams 'one of worst VAR decisions' ever after Chelsea defeat

By Ben Hayward
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 4 days ago
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice believes the Irons were denied a point against Chelsea by 'one of the worst VAR decisions' ever made.

Chelsea came away with all three points following a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, but West Ham were infuriated as Maxwel Cornet's late strike was ruled out by VAR.

Cornet's effort was initially awarded by referee Andy Madley, but later chalked off after the official was instructed by VAR to view contact in the build-up between West Ham midfielder Jarrod Bowen and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on the pitchside monitor.

West Ham manager David Moyes said afterwards that he was 'embarrassed' by the call and had 'lost faith' in Premier League officiating.

And on Twitter, Rice later vented his frustration. "That’s up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it’s come into the game. Shambles," he wrote.

Quoting a reply from talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham, he added: "Can’t believe the referee has even been asked to go take a look at the monitor! Cannot see how they’ve come to that decision."

And in a third tweet, he said: "Sorry for the frustration but there is just so much at stake!

"To have that go against you in the 90th minute is gutting! Onto the next one we go."

