Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo 'not our problem' any more, says Juventus CEO

By Ben Hayward
 4 days ago
Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene says Cristiano Ronaldo is 'no longer our problem' any more amid the Portuguese forward's struggles at Manchester United.

Ronaldo was linked with a move away from Old Trafford all summer long as it was understood he favoured a transfer to a club in the Champions League, but he remains a United player after the window shut on Thursday night.

With his future now resolved, in the short term at least, the 37-year-old must now look at working his way into the plans of manager Erik ten Hag.

The former Real Madrid icon has featured sparingly so far, coming off the bench in United's three wins after he started in the disastrous 4-0 loss at Brentford.

"We separated ways at Juventus with mutual respect, then what happened at Manchester United is no longer our problem," Arrivabene told DAZN.

"We are sorry to see him in a situation that is not pleasant for him and for the team, [but] he's no longer our problem."

