Accidents

DPS investigates collision with patrol unit

The Brownsville Herald
 4 days ago
A two-vehicle accident outside Brownsville left a DPS trooper with minor injuries. Authorities said a Chevrolet pickup truck collided with the DPS patrol unit, causing it to roll over. (Courtesy photo)

Authorities said they believe alcohol may have been involved in a two-vehicle accident that left a DPS trooper with minor injuries Friday night.

A 2002 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck collided into a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit, failing to yield the right of way to the trooper, the DPS said.

The accident happened at 9:45 p.m. on FM 1419 just past the Southmost area of town. Minor injuries were reported.

According to DPS, the trooper was heading northbound on FM 1419 approaching the intersection on Maverick Road. It was at this location when the driver of the Chevrolet, who was heading south, approaching Maverick Road, failed to yield the right of way turning left and collided with the DPS patrol unit, according to DPS.

The collision caused the DPS patrol unit to roll over.

The DPS trooper and the driver and passenger in the Chevrolet were transported to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville with minor injuries, the DPS said.

A preliminary investigation indicates alcohol was involved, the DPS said. An investigation into the accident continues.

The DPS said in a statement, “We urge the public to drink responsibly. Just one drink before driving can put you and others in danger. Alcohol impairs the mental and physical faculties to safely operate a motor vehicle, so please plan ahead or stay where you are at.”

The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

