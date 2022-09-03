ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Group demonstrates Palo Alto battle

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 4 days ago

It’s a humid Saturday morning as a small group gathers on the edge of the prairie in the Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park as Ruben Martinez, dressed as a 19th-century infantryman from the Mexican army, and Travis Dotson, dressed as a U.S. Army Pvt., raise their muskets to fire out into the brush for an artillery demonstration.

Martinez’s gun goes off with a spark and a bloom of smoke, Dotson’s—not so much.

Dressed as U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Daniel Ibarra, Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park’s Chief of Interpretation and Historic Weapons Supervisor, calls out: “it’s a misfire”. So the crowd waits as Dotson counts to 10 just in case the powder inside the musket is slowly smoldering— it isn’t. After a few more tries—and a flint sharpening—his musket finally goes off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45DokG_0hhGoFPs00
Daniel Ibarra, Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park’s Chief of Interpretation and Historic Weapons Supervisor, and re-enactor Travis Dotson adjust their 19th century U.S. Army uniforms and gear Saturday morning, Sept. 3, 2022, before the start of the Living History program at Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

Dotson started the demonstration by walking visitors over the particulars of this weapon of the period, the musket. It was a temperamental, smooth-bore gun for which accuracy was something of prayer rather than a guarantee. It also often would misfire as the gunpowder absorbed water in high-humidity situations, like now.

“This was the average gun at the time. For 300 years this is what we used to fight all our battles in human history,” he informs the group.

The weapons demonstration is part of a program for park visitors called Living History to give attendees a sense of the first battle of the U.S.-Mexican War but also what it was like to be a soldier—including dealing with humidity.

The program provides a general survey lesson about the battle on the prairie and the consequences that followed but tries to place the events in a historical context.

“I think it is important to personalize the people here at this battle,” Ibarra said.

Visitors receive information on what people might have eaten during the campaign or what they did outside of battle—since combat was only a small portion of their everyday lives in the military. Ibarra talks about the letters soldiers sent back to their families about their experiences as they went through the markets of Puebla or Mexico City and saw customs and goods of a different culture for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4laZ_0hhGoFPs00
Sisters Dariela and Emma De La Garza look as Daniel Ibarra, Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park’s Chief of Interpretation and Historic Weapons Supervisor, holds out part of a musket Saturday morning, Sept. 3, 2022, for the Living History program at Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

Living History started at the park in 2006 as a way to draw in more locals and provide education about a battle that was the first clash between U.S. and Mexican forces in 1846, which defined the development of Texas as a state, along with New Mexico and California, that remains still relatively unknown.

When the museum opened its doors in 2004, according to Ibarra, visitation to the park was largely seasonal and mostly winter Texans and school groups on field trips. Over the years, the knowledge has grown, but the number of locals is still lower than he’d like.

The goal has been to make how people perceive history less as one of a few static points on a timeline but as something that still ripples outward through the years to today’s news events.

“For me, it’s like, we have this right here, and people aren’t aware of what occurred here and the significance their backyard had on U.S. history and world history if you think about it. So if we can help people to see that there are special things about the places that they call home—that’s always been a big driver for me,” Ibarra said.

Living History happens at least once a month during the season from September to May, weather permitting, as a free event for the public. For more information, you can visit the park’s Facebook page at Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park or their website at www.nps.gov/paal/.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Excessive heat: Bay Area among hottest spot in U.S., maybe planet?

OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area temperatures this week were among the hottest in the nation and possibly even on the planet. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales pointed out that Livermore, Calif. topped a record-breaking 116 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, while Palm Springs, Calif. in Riverside County, and Phoenix, Ariz., both reached 114 and Las Vegas hit 111 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Local
California Government
Palo Alto, CA
Government
City
Palo Alto, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s largest mobile home gets new name, management

San Jose’s largest mobile home park is under new management and looks secure from development. Evans Management Services took over Silicon Valley Village Mobile Home Park, formerly Westwinds Mobile Home Park, on Sept. 1. The management company entered into a 10-year agreement with the park’s land owners, The Nicholson Family Partnership, and promises to retain the mobile park’s zoning for its more than 1,600 residents.
SAN JOSE, CA
thesfnews.com

8 Common Bay Area Plumbing Issues Homeowners Should Know About

UNITED STATES—California’s Bay Area is home to nine counties, major cities like San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose, and a lot of plumbing issues. Nearly 2% of houses in San Francisco have subpar plumbing infrastructure, which is the highest rate of any county and four times higher than Los Angeles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
territorysupply.com

9 of the Most Romantic Getaways in California

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. With the stressors of the modern world at a staggering high, it’s more important than ever for couples to set aside time to relax, explore, and enjoy each other’s company in the peace of a new locale.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Living History#Localevent#U S History#Human History#Historical Context#Festival#Mexican#U S Army Pvt#U S Army 2nd Lt
californiaexaminer.net

Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature

Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
CALIFORNIA STATE
benitolink.com

A look back at history: The 1930 Watsonville race riots

Dioscoro Recio Sr. in Watsonville, 1929. (Photo cropped for article.) Photo courtesy Dioscoro Recio Jr. Filipino farm worker Fermin Tobera was slain by a bullet fired from a group of 500 white locals on Jan. 23, 1930 seeking to throw out Filipino farm hands. The crowd was accusing the workers of taking away their jobs and their women.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

High-speed rail EIR available for viewing

PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
PALMDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Mexico City
calmatters.network

From malasadas to maple bars, here are 13 can't-miss doughnut destinations on the Peninsula

Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” — pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Livermore outage leaves thousands sweltering amid record triple digit temperatures

LIVERMORE -- More than 2,500 Livermore residents awoke Tuesday morning after a night of restless sweaty slumber amid a power outage and all-time record high temperatures.An oppressive heat wave sent temperatures on Labor Day soaring to 116 degrees, an all-time high that shattered the previous record of 108 set on Sept 5th in 1950. The heat strained local power lines, knocking out electricity to 3,500 customers by early Tuesday morning.  At 6 a.m., temperatures were already in the upper 70s with triple digits again in store for the East Bay community."It's awful," said Livermore resident Carly Mueller who was out for...
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

CA launches emergency treatment to remove oriental fruit flies

(BCN) — The State of California declared emergency action on Friday against an invasive pest recently found in San Jose, the oriental fruit fly. The oriental fruit fly, which comes from Asia and has recently spread to Pacific Islands, is considered a “significant threat” to both the natural ecosystem and the state’s multibillion-dollar agriculture industry, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

SJ Restaurant Owner Charged With Misusing $3.5 Million in COVID Funds

A San Jose restaurant owner is in hot water, accused of taking millions in COVID-19 relief funds and using it for personal gain. Court documents showed that David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi Sushi and Seafood Buffet, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. According to...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Offers No Escape From Brutal Heat

With most heat waves, San Francisco becomes the place to escape to. But that's not the case this time. The city was roasting on Monday, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. At Los Amigos restaurant on Valencia Street, customers seemed to have the same idea on a hot afternoon. "They...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp

Upon reviewing local and state ballot measures, your scribe was reminded of an anonymous quip: “America is a land of opportunity. Everybody can become a taxpayer.”. Question of the month: When will Shamann Walton resign from presidency of the Board of Supervisors and, better yet, from the Board itself? His repeated use of a racial slur and vulgarity to a sheriff’s cadet ensuring Walton entered City Hall without any prohibited weapons constitutes disparagement and an insult of the most disgusting nature. Yet the Board of Supervisors does nothing to this loathsome member of the City “family!” One “family” member stated to me last month he would never vote to disrobe Walton. Don’t you love double standards?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
4K+
Followers
94
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy