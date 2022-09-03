ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 18

Richard Smith
4d ago

I don't want them knocking or writing me letters. not my faith and I don't need converting. it's harassment

Reply(2)
8
Michael Gray
3d ago

If they come to my house i will stand outside and talk to them for a minute or two because i have nothing to do with their false religion. I am a true born again Christian. I believe Jesus Christ is the Son of God, i believe Jesus is the only way to Heaven, i believe in an eternal hell, i believe Salvation is a free gift from God and i can't do any work to earn my Salvation. I believe in the baptism in the Holy Ghost with the evidence of speaking with other tongues. I believe the 144 thousand are the twelve tribes of Jews who will be marked by God during the tribulation as His witnesses. I believe everything we need is found only in the Cross of Christ. I believe God still heals the sick in the name of Jesus. I believe we as true born again Christians can cast out demonic spirits in the name of Jesus.

Reply(5)
3
Related
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police dealing with low staffing during spike in gun crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police announced a new initiative where officers pack the streets of high crime neighborhoods after a violent Labor Day weekend. When addressing recent crime on September 6, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond declined to say exactly how many officers the police department is down right now, only saying they are short. But, one former Assistant Police Chief for the department said it’s likely more than 100 officers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham pastors unite to push for end to gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Since last Friday evening, 8 people in the city of Birmingham have died as a result of gun violence. 5 others have been injured by gunfire. Watch the video above to hear from area pastors who say they're concerned for the community.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed in apartment on 17th Street N in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating another homicide. Officers said they got a call of a person shot before noon on Tuesday. Officers said a man was shot to death in an apartment in the 1400 block of 17th Street North. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Donations for Jackson, Mississippi, and how you can help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Mississippi after recent flooding caused a water crisis there. Jackson city leaders are still advising everyone to boil their water before drinking it, and the boil notice will continue until the city reports two rounds of clear samples. That’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jehovah S Witnesses
CBS 42

Birmingham PD investigating homicide caused by argument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide Tuesday. At approximately 11:55 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately made contact with the person of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
AL.com

Pregnant women held for months in one Alabama jail to protect fetuses from drugs

Police arrested Ashley Banks on May 25 with an unregistered gun and a small amount of marijuana. Under normal circumstances, the 23-year-old from Gadsden would have been able to post bond and leave jail until her criminal trial. But Banks admitted to smoking pot on the same day she found out she was pregnant – two days before her arrest. In Etowah County, that meant she couldn’t leave jail unless she entered drug rehab, leaving her in limbo for three months.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Labor Day means work for many

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day doesn’t mean a day off work for everyone. Thank about first responders, business owners, people working at grocery stores, or restaurants. Jonathan McMiller starting cutting hair 10 years ago and never thought twice about whether to take the day off or stay home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Could gangs be behind recent rash of violent crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A weekend of violence now crippling our community. That’s Mayor Randall Woodfin’s take on what’s happened since Friday. Six people killed and several others wounded. Mayor Randall Woodfin says gangs could be to blame for this spike in crime. It all started Friday...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
CENTER POINT, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy