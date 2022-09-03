I don't want them knocking or writing me letters. not my faith and I don't need converting. it's harassment
If they come to my house i will stand outside and talk to them for a minute or two because i have nothing to do with their false religion. I am a true born again Christian. I believe Jesus Christ is the Son of God, i believe Jesus is the only way to Heaven, i believe in an eternal hell, i believe Salvation is a free gift from God and i can't do any work to earn my Salvation. I believe in the baptism in the Holy Ghost with the evidence of speaking with other tongues. I believe the 144 thousand are the twelve tribes of Jews who will be marked by God during the tribulation as His witnesses. I believe everything we need is found only in the Cross of Christ. I believe God still heals the sick in the name of Jesus. I believe we as true born again Christians can cast out demonic spirits in the name of Jesus.
Comments / 18