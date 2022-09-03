Related
Sioux City Journal
Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland marking new chapter with unveiling of Teen Center
SIOUX CITY — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland have something to celebrate this week. At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the organization is holding a ribbon-cutting event with the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce to mark the opening of a new Teen Center. According to a press release, the...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear tells Siouxland's working families she will help them overcome challenges
SIOUX CITY — Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear told a few hundred working families gathered at the Western Iowa Labor Federation's Labor Day picnic Monday that the time has come to elect a leader who's willing to do the work to help them overcome challenges. DeJear, a businesswoman...
Sioux City Journal
Pickup driver hurt in collision with semitrailer near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A pickup truck driver was hospitalized Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer at a rural intersection near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Devin Gerloff was eastbound on Sioux County Road B-40 in a Dodge Ram pickup at 3:05 p.m., when he collided with a northbound International semi driven by Mark Sneller, 62, of Sioux Center, who was turning west onto B-40 from Fig Avenue.
Sioux City Journal
Ministry of defense: Sioux City S.C. East blanks South Sioux City 3-0
Sioux City S.C. East's defense was a brick wall that stopped South Sioux City cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory in a Nebraska girls volleyball matchup on September 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Nature hike at Mt. Talbot State Preserve
SIOUX CITY -- A nature hike is planned Monday at the Mt. Talbot State Preserve, on the north edge of Stone State Park off Talbot Road. Hikers should gather between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Monday at 18320 Talbot Road (a private home) and park in the loop driveway. The group will begin their walk at 6 p.m.
Sioux City Journal
2 extricated from fatal vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 20
SIOUX CITY -- One person is dead and another seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 20 between Moville and Correctionville. At 4:15 p.m., Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews responded to the scene in the area of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office...
Sioux City Journal
2 juveniles apprehended in airsoft shooting at North Middle, cause lockdown of all Sioux City elementary schools
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police say they have detained two juvenile males in connection with a shooting involving an airsoft-like gun. All Sioux City elementary schools were temporarily in a lockout Tuesday due to students at North Middle being shot at by an airsoft gun. The incident remains under investigation.
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan wins Le Mars golf invitational
LE MARS, Iowa – The Bishop Heelan High School boys golf team and Jack White won the Le Mars Invitational at Willow Creek Golf Course Tuesday afternoon. Heelan tallied 304 strokes as a team to beat out the host Le Mars by eight strokes. White finished one shot clear of the field for first in the individual competition.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Explorers finish one game out of American Association playoff race
SIOUX CITY — Gabe Snyder looked across the field watching the Saltdogs celebrate after Monday’s game at Lewis and Clark Park, and he hoped that image will stay in the front of everyone's minds until the spring. The Saltdogs needed to win three out of four games in...
Sioux City Journal
Teenage skateboarder dies after being struck by vehicle in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — A teenage skateboarder who was struck in a Sioux City street on Thursday has died, according to police. Doctors on Friday declared the teen brain dead, and he remained on life support so his organs could be donated, community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said. McClure said...
Sioux City Journal
Orpheum Theatre to host 'Blue's Clues and You! Live on Stage'
SIOUX CITY — "Blue's Clues & You! Live on Stage," a brand-new theater production based on the hit preschool television series "Blue's Clues," is coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on March 16, 2023. Featuring all of the beloved characters from the television series, the stage show...
Sioux City Journal
SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside University Quarterback Joe Dolincheck takes GPAC Offensive Player of the Week honors
SIOUX CITY — Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player of the Week. Dolincheck, a senior from Bellevue, Nebraska, went 27-for-35 in this week's game with No. 3 Northwestern. He threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. Dolincheck also rushed...
Sioux City Journal
Man charged in Dixon County drive-by shooting
PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen, Nebraska, man is facing felony charges after police say he shot at a woman and her child. Andrew Chase, 35, has been charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm and terroristic threats, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and disturbing the peace, according to a statement from the Dixon County Sheriff's Office.
Sioux City Journal
South Sioux City to see closure of loops at U.S. 20/77 interchange for construction
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Traffic loops at the interchange of U.S. Highways 20 and 77/75 are scheduled to close next week during the latest phase of Interstate 129 construction in South Sioux City. The final phase of construction includes upgrades to two bridges on I-129, or U.S. 20, over...
Sioux City Journal
COLLECTION: Murder case history of 84-year-old Merrill resident Thomas Knapp
Jury selection began Tuesday in Plymouth County Court for Thomas Knapp, charged with 1st-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11, 2020, shooting of his stepson at their rural Merrill home. With the trial now underway, read up on the case history. More charges filed in Merrill homicide. The...
Sioux City Journal
Briar Cliff men's soccer falls late to McPherson College
SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff men’s soccer team lost in a 2-0 match against McPherson College on Monday. Both of McPherson’s goals came late in the match at Faber Field, and the loss knocked the Chargers to 2-2-0 on the season. Both teams took 12 shots...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
