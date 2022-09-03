ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Pickup driver hurt in collision with semitrailer near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A pickup truck driver was hospitalized Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer at a rural intersection near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Devin Gerloff was eastbound on Sioux County Road B-40 in a Dodge Ram pickup at 3:05 p.m., when he collided with a northbound International semi driven by Mark Sneller, 62, of Sioux Center, who was turning west onto B-40 from Fig Avenue.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Ministry of defense: Sioux City S.C. East blanks South Sioux City 3-0

Sioux City S.C. East's defense was a brick wall that stopped South Sioux City cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory in a Nebraska girls volleyball matchup on September 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Nature hike at Mt. Talbot State Preserve

SIOUX CITY -- A nature hike is planned Monday at the Mt. Talbot State Preserve, on the north edge of Stone State Park off Talbot Road. Hikers should gather between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Monday at 18320 Talbot Road (a private home) and park in the loop driveway. The group will begin their walk at 6 p.m.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

2 extricated from fatal vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 20

SIOUX CITY -- One person is dead and another seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 20 between Moville and Correctionville. At 4:15 p.m., Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews responded to the scene in the area of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan wins Le Mars golf invitational

LE MARS, Iowa – The Bishop Heelan High School boys golf team and Jack White won the Le Mars Invitational at Willow Creek Golf Course Tuesday afternoon. Heelan tallied 304 strokes as a team to beat out the host Le Mars by eight strokes. White finished one shot clear of the field for first in the individual competition.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Teenage skateboarder dies after being struck by vehicle in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — A teenage skateboarder who was struck in a Sioux City street on Thursday has died, according to police. Doctors on Friday declared the teen brain dead, and he remained on life support so his organs could be donated, community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said. McClure said...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Orpheum Theatre to host 'Blue's Clues and You! Live on Stage'

SIOUX CITY — "Blue's Clues & You! Live on Stage," a brand-new theater production based on the hit preschool television series "Blue's Clues," is coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on March 16, 2023. Featuring all of the beloved characters from the television series, the stage show...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside University Quarterback Joe Dolincheck takes GPAC Offensive Player of the Week honors

SIOUX CITY — Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player of the Week. Dolincheck, a senior from Bellevue, Nebraska, went 27-for-35 in this week's game with No. 3 Northwestern. He threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. Dolincheck also rushed...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Man charged in Dixon County drive-by shooting

PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen, Nebraska, man is facing felony charges after police say he shot at a woman and her child. Andrew Chase, 35, has been charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm and terroristic threats, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and disturbing the peace, according to a statement from the Dixon County Sheriff's Office.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
Sioux City Journal

COLLECTION: Murder case history of 84-year-old Merrill resident Thomas Knapp

Jury selection began Tuesday in Plymouth County Court for Thomas Knapp, charged with 1st-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11, 2020, shooting of his stepson at their rural Merrill home. With the trial now underway, read up on the case history. More charges filed in Merrill homicide. The...
MERRILL, IA
Sioux City Journal

Briar Cliff men's soccer falls late to McPherson College

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff men’s soccer team lost in a 2-0 match against McPherson College on Monday. Both of McPherson’s goals came late in the match at Faber Field, and the loss knocked the Chargers to 2-2-0 on the season. Both teams took 12 shots...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA

