ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ex-Celtics forward Juancho Hernangomez gets 9 points, 7 boards vs. Georgia for Spain in EuroBasket play

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNEsW_0hhGh5QO00
fiba.basketball

Bo Cruz had things under control in the Spanish National Team’s 90-64 drubbing of the Georgian National Team in EuroBasket play on Saturday, Juancho Hernangomez — the star of the Netflix “Hustle” film in which the Spaniard plays Cruz — helping drive Spain to the win over Georgia.

The former Boston Celtics forward put up 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in 21 minutes of play off of the bench, fouling just once with no turnovers in the game. Hernangomez shot 4-of-9 from the field overall, but went just 1-of-5 from beyond the arc and did not get to the free throw line.

The Madrid native last played for the Celtics in the 2021-22 NBA season, having been traded away to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a three-team deal bringing back Bol Bol and PJ Dozier from the Denver Nuggets near the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mojave King, Leonard Miller officially sign contracts with G League Ignite

New Zealand guard Mojave King and Canadian guard Leonard Miller on Wednesday signed contracts with the NBA G League Ignite, the team announced. King played the last two seasons in the NBL as part of the Next Stars program with the Cairns Terrapins and Adelaide 36ers. He averaged 3.6 points and one rebound on 37% shooting from the field in 26 games with the 36ers last season.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Vibe

Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Young and D'Angleo Russell are still feuding all these years later and that's sucks to see

It’s been six whole years since a video D’Angelo Russell took of Nick Young admitting to cheating on his (then) girlfriend Iggy Azalea leaked to the public. Obviously, that situation blew up and disrupted the Lakers’ team chemistry. In the immediate aftermath, Nick Young said he’d forgiven Russell for the video. But, all these years later, however, it’s pretty clear that hasn’t actually happened. Or, at the very least, it hasn’t put these two on friendlier terms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five proposed free agent injury replacements for Boston Celtics veteran forward Danilo Gallinari

The Boston Celtics find themselves looking for a way to fill at least some of the minutes that will be vacated by veteran forward Danilo Gallinari after news broke of the Italian swingman’s ACL injury. That injury, sustained in FIBA World Cup qualifier play, will likely keep Gallinari out of action through at least the end of the 2022-23 regular season, and perhaps beyond it.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pj Dozier
Person
Maura Healey
Person
Bol Bol
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Victor Wembanyama's height and wingspan will be a combo the NBA has never seen before

Victor Wembanyama, the 18-year-old French big man who is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is coming to the United States. As first reported by Rafael Barlowe, the international sensation will play in a friendly matchup against the G League Ignite. Wembanyama, who plays for Metropolitans 92, will face Scoot Henderson — who is another top prospect in the class.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurobasket#Ex Celtics#Spaniard#The San Antonio Spurs#The Denver Nuggets#Celtics Lab 139
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where college analyst ranks Hubert Davis as a recruiter

Hubert Davis has proven he can be a successful coach on the college level after just one season. He took the Tar Heels to the national championship game after a rocky month of February. And going into this year, the Tar Heels are considered one of the favorites to cut down the nets next April. But where does Davis rank in terms of recruiting? Another crucial aspect to being a coach in the college game? Davis was able to keep UNC’s recruits in Roy Williams’ final year for the 2021 class and in the 2022 class, he welcomes in a Top 20...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Whiskey Riff

Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game

I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Netflix
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning responds to social media criticism following Oregon’s brutal loss

If you go out looking for criticism in this world that we live in, you’ll likely be able to find it fairly easily. Thanks to the world of social media that is everpresent, fanatics are able to be loud and opinionated, showing approval or disapproval whenever they see fit. After the Oregon Ducks’ game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, there was a lot of disapproval to go around. Dan Lanning and his squad did not meet expectations in a 49-3 drubbing down in Atlanta, and people online were vocal about it. RelatedDucks prominently featured in USA TODAY's Misery Index following loss...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy