Iconic Kansas City Jazz artist Mother Mary Moore on celebrating the life and legacy of Charlie “Yard Bird” Parker and her own legacy

The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Kevin Hart cancels Kauffman Center shows due to high demand, moves to one night at T-Mobile Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Hart has canceled several shows scheduled for early November in Kansas City. The comedian and actor says that 'high demand' has led him to move his show to one night at the T-Mobile Center. Hart's six shows were announced a month ago to take...
flatlandkc.org
Emerging KC Food Star Sustains Legacy of Italian Gardens
As a teenager working in downtown Kansas City in the 1990s, Theresa Santos found herself spending her breaks and spare time at the Italian Gardens restaurant at 12th and Baltimore. Growing up in New York City and infatuated with Italian culture and food, Santos quickly became friends with the staff...
Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ stop in Kansas City moving to T-Mobile Center
Comedian Kevin Hart announced his "Reality Check" tour stop in Kansas City is changing dates and locations.
kcur.org
A century-old family pizzeria is being passed to a rising star in Kansas City's food scene
bluevalleypost.com
Pizza Tascio, New York-style pizzeria, to open this month in south Overland Park
New York-style pizza joint Pizza Tascio, which is based in North Kansas City, plans to open its new south Overland Park franchise by mid-September, according to company officials. What’s happening: Over the weekend, the company took to Facebook to announce its new Overland Park location at 6705 W. 119th Street...
KCTV 5
Mother responds to Britt Reid’s apology on crash that traumatically injured daughter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ariel’s mother is expressing her view on Britt Reid’s apology. She made a public post on Facebook telling Reid to “Shove your ‘Sorry’ up your ASS..........”. On Tuesday, Britt Reid changed his plea to guilty and released a statement through...
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
lakeexpo.com
Michael “Mikey” Damon Martin (February 27, 1950 - August 31, 2022)
Michael “Mikey” Damon Martin, age 72, went home to his heavenly father August 31, 2022. Mikey was born February 27, 1950, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of John and Vera Martin. Mikey loved the Lake of the Ozarks which he considered home most of his life. He...
kcur.org
Full Circle aims to help Kansas City's drug-addicted young people get sober
Max Muller, who works as a coordinator with Full Circle, calls his organization a "12-step based enthusiastic recovery program." "We're very comparable to AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), just kind of designed for youth," says Muller. He defines Full Circle not as a treatment center, but rather as a space for peer...
KCTV 5
Family, friends gather to remember 19-year-old killed while watching sideshow
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday, family and friends gathered in the West Bottoms to remember a teenager who was killed as he was spectating cars doing donuts in a Kansas City parking lot. The family has identified the victim as 19-year-old Blake Holland. The police said that two...
Kansas City Irish Festival celebrates 20 years
Kansas City Irish Festival is back again and hoping to draw out thousands of people to downtown KC.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What’s the best Thai food in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍛
Let’s go back around the world for this week’s “5 to Try.”. In past editions, we’ve asked readers for best international cuisines on offer in Johnson County, from Indian to Mexican to Chinese. This week, let’s go to southeast Asia this time: we want your picks...
thepitchkc.com
MAYA: The Exhibition is a trip to the jungle
The Auschwitz Exhibit at Union Station was a unique moment in Kansas City. In a collective moment of clarity, the entire metro was buzzing over the moving, enveloping, gruesome, horrific—and ultimately—important display. After such a breathtaking experience, the city shared collective anticipation for Union Station’s opening of MAYA: The Exhibition.
KC Current announces groundbreaking for new riverfront stadium
A groundbreaking for the Kansas City Current’s new stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park has been scheduled for Oct. 6, the NWSL club announced Tuesday.
kkfi.org
Jazz Calendar for September 5 – September 11
This is the KKFI Jazz Event Calendar for Monday, September 5th to Sunday, Sep-tember 11th. This is shared for the benefit of jazz music lovers. Please check with the music venue to confirm details of the event. All times are Central Time. All per-formances are afternoon or evening shows except where indicated with words like “brunch” or “noon.”
KC Sideshow death highlights split on illegal car events
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The death of a person attending an illegal sideshow Sunday night spilling over into Monday morning is highlighting a split among car enthusiasts between bonding over their vehicles and participating in illegal and dangerous events. “I feel like the event that happened was honestly just straight foolish,” said Connor Volavongsa. “Straight […]
KCTV 5
Locals go fishing on Labor Day at Kaw Point Park
Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center. Amanda Chafa said this is the second shooting she has witnessed in Independence. She was at SantaCaliGon Days exactly one year ago when four people were shot and survived. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Kansas City police are investigating...
Neighbors react after 2 die in Kansas City house party shooting
Two people are dead and two more were injured in a shooting at a house party on Manchester Avenue in Kansas City late Monday night.
An inside look into Patrick Mahomes’ private jet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a number of flashy endorsements: Oakley, Hy-Vee and State Farm just to name a few.
martincitytelegraph.com
Hampton Inn opens on Bannister Rd
The long-awaited opening of the 115-room Hampton Inn by Hilton at 9484 Marion Ridge Dr. on the northeast corner of I-435 & Bannister Rd. occurred earlier this month. In the few weeks since then business has been steadily increasing, particularly on the weekends, as more and more guests check in to enjoy the hotel’s many modern amenities and take advantage of its proximity to area attractions such as the Kansas City Zoo and Chiefs and Royals games, according to Bryant Hodge, general manager.
