ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HeySoCal

Woman killed when 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pBuM_0hhGgjzE00
Santa Catalina Island. | Photo courtesy of Don Ramey Logan/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

A 65-year-old woman was killed Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island.

Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Lifeguards arriving at the scene reported that the boat had sunk into the water. The deceased woman was pulled out from inside the vessel, Sarnecki said.

One of three people pulled out of the water was rushed to a hospital. That person’s condition was not immediately known.

It was not immediately clear why the boat sank, but the investigation was turned over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Comments / 6

big ez
4d ago

that is too bad heart goes out to all the families may you all rest in peace

Reply
7
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalina Island#Sinks#Lifeguards#Accident
L.A. Weekly

Rudy Diaz Dies in Pedestrian Crash on South Street [Long Beach, CA]

51-Year-Old Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident near Obispo Avenue. The accident happened on September 1st, at around 12:40 a.m., in the 3300 block of South Street. According to police, Diaz was walking northbound outside of a marked crosswalk across South Street when he was fatally struck by a Honda. Emergency crews arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced 51-year-old Diaz dead at the scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Brush fire contained near Interstate 10 in Covina area

A vehicle crash apparently sparked a two-acre brush fire Tuesday near the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the Covina area. The crash was reported at about 12:45 p.m. near Via Verde, according to the California Highway Patrol. Los Angeles County Fire Department units were dispatched to the scene and...
COVINA, CA
foxla.com

Helicopter crashes in Mount Baldy; pilot hospitalized

A pilot was rushed to a hospital from a helicopter crash Sunday in Mount Baldy, authorities said. The condition of the pilot, the lone occupant inside the helicopter, was not immediately known, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Mount Baldy and...
MOUNT BALDY, CA
HeySoCal

California issues Flex Alert for eighth straight day

California’s power regulators are hoping to continue their streak of avoiding rolling blackouts as another day of oppressive heat bears down on the state, once again asking all residents to conserve electricity Wednesday during the hours of 4 to 9 p.m. The California Independent System Operator extended a Flex...
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

Valencia man identified as third victim in fatal crash

The third victim in a fatal crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road last month was identified by officials at the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. Law enforcement officials confirmed this week that Wilbert Montenegro, 40, was the third victim in a fiery San Francisquito Canyon Road crash on Aug. 28 that also resulted in the deaths of 28-year-old Spencer Thomas, of Santa Clarita, and Shane Rivera, 41, of Glendale.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
L.A. Weekly

James Henry McKane Killed in Bicycle Crash at Alton Parkway [Irvine, CA]

69-Year-Old Man Dead in Bicycle Accident near near Technology Drive. The incident occurred on August 23rd, at around 7:25 a.m., along Alton Parkway near Technology Drive. According to reports, McKane was riding along the road when, for reasons currently unknown, he crashed into a stopped truck. McKane suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. First responders arrived to the site of the accident shortly after and pronounced 69-year-old James Henry McKane dead at the scene.
IRVINE, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy