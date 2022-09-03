Read full article on original website
The Top 5 Reasons to Get Married at the Historic Floridan Palace
Tampa Bay, FLA (September 6th, 2022) – Tampa Bay’s only historic grand hotel, the Floridan, is the next destination for a wedding in the Tampa-St.Pete-Clearwater Metropolitan Area. The Floridan Palace was created in 1926 giving the hotel its chic renaissance aesthetic. With three different ballroom ceremony options, the hotel offers a plethora of different options for new couples looking to plan their big day.
Is the Hot Tampa Housing Market Cooling Down?
You want to ensure that you get the best possible price and terms when buying a house. Unfortunately, prospective buyers in the Tampa area have had to endure frenzied bidding wars, make cash offers, and even waive inspection just to have a shot at snagging a house in the last two years. But is the Tampa Bay housing market still hot, or is it cooling down? Read on and learn about the key indicators that are showing signs of a cooling market!
Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life
MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
TAMPA – HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital has opened a new $17 million emergency facility at the southeast corner of Hillsborough Avenue and Interstate 275 that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hospital’s first freestanding emergency room, it provides the same level of emergency...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County couple is celebrating their 75th anniversary with almost 100 descendants. Mr. and Mrs. Crawford will be celebrating their anniversary on Sept. 16. According to one of their grandchildren, the happy couple have five children, 25 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. “We have a huge family and so […]
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
Tampa among most ‘financially stressed cities’
September 6, 2022 - Financial information provider SmartAsset recently released its rankings of America’s most financially stressed cities. The Tampa metropolitan area ranked 12th due to costs of living, employment levels and affordability. SmartAsset compiled the list by comparing the 150 largest cities according to eight financial metrics. Tallahassee was the highest-ranked Florida city at 5. Augusta, Georgia, was named the most financially stressed city in America. View the full study here.
All beagles adopted from Humane Society of Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay shared some good news this week as all of the rescued beagles they recently received were adopted into happy homes. Fifteen rescued beagles from the mass breeding facility in Virginia arrived at the humane society back on Aug. 25. Since then, many families, including the Treasure Island Fire Department, have welcomed the pups to new lives.
