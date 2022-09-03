ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed in car crash, state police reported

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vqoQ_0hhGaQx300

Two Alabama men were killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in the wee hours of the morning, state police reported.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Two Montgomery men were killed in the crash.

Waymond D. McWilliams, 19, was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2015 Kia Optima driven by Quentin T. Rhodes, 31.

Rhodes was also fatally injured as a result of the crash, both Rhodes and McWilliams were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 mile marker, approximately six miles south of Tallassee, in Elmore County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

Comments / 9

Deborah
4d ago

I'm so sorry for the loss of these Young Men.🙏✝️💗Praying for God and Jesus. to Comfort the Families...

Reply(1)
5
Related
WTVM

NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two Alexander City men dead and four others hospitalized in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala....
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Montgomery overnight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are looking for person who hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle early Wednesday. Police found the victim on the East South Boulevard service road near Ivy Lane at about 2:50 a.m. Maj. Saba Coleman said the vehicle drove off before officers arrived.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama authorities seek help finding missing Elmore County woman

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing person alert asking for the public’s help with finding a woman from Elmore County. Amanda Danielle Minor, 39, was last seen Monday about 11 p.m. in the area of Dark Corners Road in Tallassee. Minor may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement, according to ALEA.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet#Kia
wfft.com

Man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama, according to prosecutors

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged with capital murder in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son in rural central Alabama has admitted killing the two. Tallapoosa County authorities made the statement about 37-year-old José Paulino Pascual-Reyes in a court document filed Tuesday. They're asking a judge to order the man to provide a DNA sample for comparison with evidence found at a home where hacked-up body parts were found in August. Authorities say the dismembered bodies were discovered after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity at the mobile home. She was the daughter of the woman.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two people dead in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala. Highway 50 near mile marker 50 around 5:45 a.m., causing a road closure.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman charged after deadly Montgomery stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been arrested on a homicide charge after a fatal Monday morning stabbing, according to court documents. Celine Dion Harris, 25, is accused of stabbing Tony Taylor, 25, to death with a knife. The stabbing happened around 7 a.m. at a home on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
RACELAND, LA
WRBL News 3

Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
LAUREL, MS
WSFA

Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver. Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information on this incident...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Alert canceled for missing woman in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The missing persons alert issued Wednesday for a woman in Elmore County has been canceled, according to an updated release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Amanda Minor, 39, had last been seen around 11 a.m. Monday in the area of Dark Corners Road in...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man charged with assault after victim shot multiple times

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a man was shot multiple times Saturday. According to court records, Javius Thomas is charged with assault first-degree. An arrest affidavit indicates Thomas was charged following a shooting in the 2500 block of Lower Wetumpka Road around 10 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality Involving Oxford Man

Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
OXFORD, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Selma woman killed in Dallas County crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma woman was killed in a Dallas County weekend crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA officials said Tamica Donaldson, 42, was driving a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 85 and Highway 41 when it struck a tree. According to...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Two incarcerated men die in Jefferson County ADOC facilities

Two incarcerated men died on Thursday died in correctional facilities in Jefferson County, with another having to be revived after a near-fatal overdose, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. Clarence Coefield, 72, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lee County, was found...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 dead in Elmore County crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy