Two Alabama men killed in car crash, state police reported

Two Alabama men were killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in the wee hours of the morning, state police reported.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Two Montgomery men were killed in the crash.

Waymond D. McWilliams, 19, was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2015 Kia Optima driven by Quentin T. Rhodes, 31.

Rhodes was also fatally injured as a result of the crash, both Rhodes and McWilliams were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 mile marker, approximately six miles south of Tallassee, in Elmore County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.