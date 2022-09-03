ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

dayton.com

Best of Dayton: The most frequent finalists this year

Our long list of Best of Dayton finalists this year includes some who have made the list in multiple contests. As the voting begins to determine the reader’s choices for this year, we studied the list to see who are the most common finalists. In all, we have 824...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists

It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Everyone is ready for Riverfest 2022

NEWPORT, Ky. — Kyle and Tamara Thompson set up on the hill at Newport’s Riverfront first thing Sunday morning. She said it was a spur-of-the-moment decision that lead the couple to getting on a bus to take them to Riverfest. “I had woken him up at like 5...
NEWPORT, KY
dayton.com

Dayton Greek Festival returns full scale this weekend

The Dayton Greek Festival is returning full force this weekend after two years of drive-thru events due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are very excited to be back in-person this year,” said Christina Panagouleas-Stephens, public relations manager with the Dayton Greek Festival. “We know how much Dayton appreciates our festival and it’s great to see people appreciate our heritage as much as we do.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Yellow Springs Street Fair returns next month

One of the most iconic events in Yellow Springs is returning next month after several cancelations due to COVID concerns. The Yellow Springs Street Fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Music & Beer Fest from noon to 7 p.m. “Bringing it back...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
dayton.com

COMMUNITY GEM: Iraq veteran helps motivate Miami Valley Young Marines

Keagan Miller takes his role as unit commander of the Miami Valley Young Marines of Huber Heights and Troy very seriously. “He volunteers countless hours running the youth leadership program. He has been honored with numerous awards for his work including the Enrique Camarena Red Ribbon Award,” said Andy Richardson who nominated Miller as Dayton Daily News Community Gem. The Camarena award is in honor of Camarena, a Drug Enforcement Administration agent kidnapped and murdered in 1985 by the Mexican drug cartel. Miller’s award recognized his individual contributions.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Get a taste of German in Loveland at the Loveland Oktoberfest 2022

Loveland, Ohio – Local Downtown Loveland restaurants participated in the inaugural Oktoberfest magic last year by providing traditional German food specials and hosting the prelims of the Stein Hoisting a.k.a “The Masskrugen Challenge!”. On FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 from 4 PM – 10 PM and Saturday September 24 from...
LOVELAND, OH
nurserymag.com

Another victory in the Asian Longhorned Beetle battle

PPQ’s Asian Longhorned Beetle (ALB) Eradication Program in Ohio celebrated another victory—the ALB quarantine is officially 7.5 square miles smaller! This invasive beetle from Asia is a destructive wood-boring pest that feeds on maple and other hardwoods, eventually killing them. After completing their final round of tree inspection surveys, the ALB staff reported no sign of the beetle in a portion of East Fork State Park in Clermont County, Ohio.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
thexunewswire.com

6758 Chestnut Street

Spacious townhome in the heart of the Historic District. 2 bd/1 bth, LR, DR, Kit, Lower level. Patio, furnished patio table, fenced in yard. Gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless appliances, white cabinets, gray/white granite. Amenities include mini blinds, central ac, patio/yard, hardwood floors, washer/dryer. Sorry NO dogs, NO smokers inside...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great breakfast in the Cincinnati area?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints. This local chain is known for its delicious breakfasts made with locally-sourced ingredients. Popular options include the Queen City Bee (a delicious sandwich with goetta, apple, arugula, broken yolk egg, and “nectar” sauce on a milk bun), Bee Cakes (gluten-free pancakes made with almond milk, quinoa, and buckwheat flour), and Piggy Cakes (pancakes made with bacon in the batter and are topped with whipped cream and candied pecans).
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun

Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse drawn cart in Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”. It...
MIAMISBURG, OH

