Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier MountainWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Related
Tour the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado
Because of world-famous ski towns such as Vail, Telluride, and Aspen, Colorado is home to some magnificent real estate. Towns like these attract the super wealthy and countless celebrities alike and it kind of goes without saying, in order to have a magnificent home in one of these ski resort towns, you're going to have to have a lot of money.
KKTV
Smoky skies in Colorado... How long with they last?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Y’all saw it this morning and afternoon... smoky skies are very visible in Southern Colorado right now. It’s especially noticeable in the Pikes Peak Region as the mountains have become obscured in Colorado Springs. Below are images of the smoke across the Pikes Peak Region ⬇️⬇️
Air Quality Advisory: Wildfires Bring Smokey Skies To Colorado
Stifling heat and smoke-filled air could make breathing difficult for some Coloradans as wildfires burn in the western United States. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for several Colorado counties that will be in effect through Wednesday. Periods of smoke are expected across Colorado because of wildfires that are intensifying in the northwestern part of the country.
What is That Business Taking Over Popular Corner in Fort Collins?
It seems like Lewan & Associates was at the corner of Prospect and College for decades. As you drive by now, a big bank is beginning to take shape. How many times have you said, "What this town does not need is another bank." Well, those in charge seem to disagree. This new bank started construction in the summer of 2021, and should be opening by the end of 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Neighborhoods In Denver To Buy A Home
Whether you're a young professional or a family who loves the great outdoors, Denver is a premier place to live. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?
Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.
A Historic Schoolhouse Can Be Found in this Colorado Ghost Town
Not much remains in the abandoned town of Aroya, Colorado, but the few structures that are still left standing serve as important reminders of the past. The first person to settle in Aroya (although it was not called this at the time) was a Bohemian immigrant and Civil War veteran named Joseph O. Dostal. He built a ranch in the area in 1866 and sold meat to miners working nearby.
Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado
Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado
Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
Colorado spot among 'world's most popular' ski resort towns, different town more popular in US
By analyzing Google search data, UK-based company Money recently calculated which ski resort towns were most popular worldwide, based on how many unique countries search for a specific resort town the most. Multiple spots in Colorado were found among the most popular places in the world, but what the world is searching for and what Americans are searching for varied.
Colorado schools preparing for heat, early closures
Temperatures are expected to tie and even break record highs this week in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and possibly Denver this afternoon, and some school districts are preparing for the heat.
People Say These Are the Most Overrated Attractions in Colorado
Sure, Colorado is known worldwide for some amazing scenery and things to do. Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Rocky Mountain National Park. The Stanley Hotel. Pikes Peak. World-class skiing. The list goes on and on. But if you take a deep dive across the World Wide Web, you're going to find that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where To Find Top Name Brand Factory Outlet Malls In Colorado
Colorado has some fantastic shopping options when you want to buy top name-brand merchandise at the best price possible. For some people shopping is a disease that dominates their thoughts and desires. For others, it's just a matter of therapy and enjoyment. It makes them feel better about themselves and about life. Still, for others, shopping is as unpleasant as an in-grown toenail on both feet at the same time while standing barefoot in a cactus patch.
Westword
Why People Are Coming to and Leaving Colorado
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that the high cost of living here is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado. Earlier this summer,...
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
5 Epic Road Trips In Colorado To Check Out For Fall Scenery
Sure, it's still scorching hot outside but fall is fast approaching and now is a good time to plan some really fun and breathtaking trips if you're looking to see some stunning fall colors and fully appreciate all that Colorado has to offer. Fall is the time of year when...
20 Amazing Historic Restaurants in Colorado You Need to Try
Colorado is full of history and luckily, much of The Centennial State's history has stuck around since its inception in 1876. Colorado's history as a state largely began due to the gold rush in which mining brought droves of people to the area and the state effectively grew exponentially. Likewise, when you have a bunch of people living in the same area, they're going to need some place to buy food.
cpr.org
Colorado weather: High temperatures persist as out-of-state wildfire smoke triggers alerts
Smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho and Montana has turned Colorado’s skies hazy and gray. Due to the smoky skies, as well as high temperatures and dry conditions, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for much of the northern Front Range, including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. By early Wednesday morning, air quality had already reached moderate or unhealthy conditions for most of the state.
Fall colors 2022 map: When and where to see Colorado's best foliage
The arrival of September — despite these current hot temps — means it's time for leaf-peeping in Colorado. The forecast: After a few years of early blooms, the forest foliage is expected to transition to bright yellows and pops of orange on a more typical timeline this year.
Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death
Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and, without a doubt, is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park or scaling one of the world-famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0