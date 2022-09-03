Read full article on original website
U.S. Route 40 Festival returns with new additions
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The sixth annual U.S. Route 40 Festival will return onto historic US Route 40 in Brazil, Indiana. The festival will take place Saturday Sept. 17. The public will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment, from live performances, a cruise-in, food trucks, craft vendors, as well as kids activities.
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Area residents are invited to join a walking event to help raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s™ on September 24 at the Memorial Stadium grounds at Indiana State University. Participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease through the display of “Promise Flowers”. Blue flowers represent the participant is currently living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. Yellow flowers signify Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers. Purple flowers designate those who have lost someone to the disease, and orange flowers show support for the association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.
Labor Day festivities return to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – For the past two years, one event has been notably absent on Labor Day from Wabash Ave. However, that changed this week with the return of the annual Labor Day Parade that drew thousand of people downtown. It was clear that this event was...
Date set for Brazil’s annual Mayors Ride 2022
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The city of Brazil has set a date for the annual Mayor’s Ride for 2022. The fundraising event will take place Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration will take place at City Hall located at 203 E. National Ave. The motorcycle ride and silent auction will...
Popcorn festival turnout was great, organizers say
CASEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – This Labor Day weekend was full of festivities across the Wabash Valley, like the Casey Popcorn Festival. The event featured live music, entertainment, craft booths, a car show and, of course, free popcorn. The festival also included a beer garden for the first time ever.
Local workers receive awards in celebration of Labor Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – In Terre Haute, local workers efforts were honored Monday night in celebration of Labor Day. The Labor Day awards banquet was held at Idle Creek’s banquet center. It’s where awards we’re given to local union workers for their accomplishments and hard work. The event included a dinner, silent auction, awards ceremony, and guest speaker.
J. Gumbo’s officially opens under new management
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A celebration was had in downtown Terre Haute as a popular restaurant marked its official opening under new ownership. A ribbon cutting took place Tuesday morning at J. Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue. The official opening comes just a few weeks after the business held a soft opening.
United Way looks to improve local childcare
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization is financially helping to increase access to high-quality childcare for the community. A grant is available through the United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Success by 6 Impact Council. Because of the past success, this will be the third round of the Quality Childcare Initiative Grant opportunity in the Wabash Valley.
Blood drive in Plainfield dedicated to fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A blood drive in Plainfield on Tuesday will be dedicated to fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy is hosting the event at its facility in Plainfield, commemorating Indiana police officers who have died in the line of duty. The event will specifically memorialize Shahnavaz, who just recently died in the line of duty.
Parke Co. couple charged with neglect, drug charges
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have been arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent among other drug-related charges. According to court documents, Crystal Pope, 36, as well as Wade Bumgarner, 36, were arrested following a search of their residence on Main Street in Marshall, Indiana on September 6. During the search, deputies found a box containing a loaded hypodermic syringe under a bed near where the couple’s 4-year-old child reportedly sleeps on the floor.
Update: TH shooting victim dies, search continues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Terre Haute police have confirmed that they were attempting to locate a person of interest in a shooting investigation during a search warrant service Monday night. In a post to Facebook, THPD said the victim in the shooting Saturday night in the 1100...
