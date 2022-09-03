PORTLAND, Ore. – This weekend’s Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Portland brought down the curtain on another successful season for the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires. Having arrived in the Pacific Northwest with a comfortable lead in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, Exclusive Autosport’s Louis Foster was able to put the title beyond the reach of his rivals during the first of three races on Friday at the Portland International Raceway road course.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO