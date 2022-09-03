ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Teases There Is ‘More to the Story’ Ahead of Season 17 Premiere

By Elisabeth McGowan
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram; Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Is this a sign? Sister Wives star Meri Brown teased fans that there is “so much more to the story” in a cryptic Instagram post ahead of the upcoming season 17 premiere.

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 51, shared her post on Saturday, September 3, featuring a snapshot of her holding up a brown book in front of her face. She also labeled her location as Utah, rather than Arizona, where she has lived with husband Kody Brown and current sister wives Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown since 2018.

Fans flooded the comments section of Meri’s post to weigh in on her message.

“WAIT!!! You’re in Utah??? Did you finally leave!!!!!???” one social media user commented. “Are you writing a book?” a separate person asked, whereas another pointed out, “No ring???? Hummm.” However, Meri has rarely worn her wedding ring in several of her previous Instagram photos.

Other followers also didn’t hesitate to bluntly ask the TLC personality whether she “finally left” Kody, 53.

Just two days beforehand, Meri opened up about a new pastime she recently took up: boxing.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

“I boxed for the first time. I wasn’t the strongest in the room, the most experienced, I wasn’t even sure what the point was at first,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 1, alongside a picture of her jabbing a black punch bag.

The LuLaRoe retailer then mentioned that she asked the event host what the motivation was behind the sport.

“I asked Danelle, ‘Are we supposed to be envisioning “someone” while we’re boxing?’ Another tactic or tool some would recommend, but I just wasn’t comfortable with that,” Meri wrote, before adding that the instructor told her, “‘No! You’re fighting for yourself!’”

Meri continued, “I have dreams and plans and goals and people who have my back, who support and motivate, who handle big things with and for me. I have inner strength and tenacity and confidence to do all the things. I’m open to next steps, next open doors, next massive success. I am limitless! What do you have in YOU? Will you fight for yourself too?”

Meri has been sharing quotes and messages that spark speculation among fans via her Instagram over the past year amid the ongoing drama with the family patriarch. Season 17 of Sister Wives — which premieres on Sunday, September 11 — will unpack the dramatic changes in the Brown family since Christine Brown announced her split from Kody in November 2021.

In the trailer for season 17, Meri was emotional about Christine’s departure from the family.

“I felt like Christine was more than a sister wife,” she said in a confessional. “I felt like she was a friend for a lot of years.”

Kody legally wed Meri in 1990, followed by spiritually marrying second wife Janelle, 53, in 1993. Next, the businessman spiritually wed Christine, 50, in 1994 and fourth wife Robyn, 43, in 2010. In order to adopt Robyn’s kids from her previous marriage, Kody and Meri divorced so that he could legally tie the knot with Robyn that year. Meri and Kody share one child, Leon Brown, together.

Comments / 8

Joan B
3d ago

Meri will not leave Kody!! For some reason or another I just can’t see her every leaving that jerk head. Whether it’s because of her religious beliefs or what she’s there to stay. I hope she is willing to fight (box) for herself and get out of the toxic relationship sooner than later!! jmho

Reply
2
