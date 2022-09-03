Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
AEW Leaving More Top Stars Out Of Fight Forever Video Game
AEW is teasing their first-ever console video game with AEW: Fight Forever. However, as the game nears its release, many complicated details about its content are coming out. Fightful Select reports that a number of top AEW superstars are excluded from the game. The superstars no longer in the game are Evil Uno, Jake Hager, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster), and Santana and Ortiz.
ringsidenews.com
Velveteen Dream Accused Of Punching & Biting Gym Manager Before Arrest
Velveteen Dream was once considered one of NXT’s biggest stars. Now, he was involved in multiple scandals. The latest is a bit of information is quite stunning. TMZ broke an exclusive story that Dream assaulted a gym employee before his arrest last month by punching the man in the face and biting him, according to new police documents. The incident allegedly happened on August 20th at around 8:40 PM at Club Orlando, a fitness facility in Orlando, Florida.
Comments / 0