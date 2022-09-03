ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

FOX2Now

Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box. The law, which was long dormant before the...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX2Now

Alabama sisters who survived Holocaust die just days apart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two sisters who survived the Holocaust as girls and moved to the United States afterward died just days apart in their adopted home of Alabama. The Alabama Holocaust Education Center said Ruth Scheuer Siegler died Saturday at the age of 95. Her sister, Ilse Scheuer Nathan, died 10 days earlier at the age of 98.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX2Now

Southern Illinois named among CNN’s most underrated travel destinations in US

ILLINOIS – Looking to plan one last late-summer road trip or look ahead for fall travels? Southern Illinois might be the next destination for you. A recent report from CNN Travel listed the Southern Illinois region as one of its 22 most underrated destinations for traveling in the United States. The list offers insight on some lesser-known vacation spots around the nation.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

American woman killed in shark attack while snorkeling with family in the Bahamas

BAHAMAS (NEXSTAR) — A Pennsylvania woman is dead after reportedly being attacked by a bull shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday. According to Royal Bahamas Police Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, the woman and her family booked a tour to snorkel in the waters off Green Cay, roughly a half-mile northwest of the private island of Rose Island, near Nassau.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 2

Denny’s worker shoots manager during tardiness meeting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – While being reprimanded for tardiness, a south St. Louis County Denny’s employee shot his district manager. Court documents say, Jeremy Critten, 20, shot his district manager in the stomach on Saturday. The Denny’s is located at 6441 South Lindbergh Boulevard. The victim was “reprimanding the defendant for not coming to […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports.

