Texas judge rules HIV drug mandate violates employer religious rights
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that required coverage of an HIV prevention drug under the Affordable Care Act violates a Texas employer’s religious beliefs and undercut the broader system that determines which preventive drugs are covered in the U.S. The ruling was handed...
AP seeks ex-Missouri Gov. Greitens’ child custody record
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Associated Press has joined The Kansas City Star’s motion to get a sealed court record from former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ child custody case. The Star and the AP argue that a decision to make the record off-limits to the public to...
Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion
DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box. The law, which was long dormant before the...
Missouri Lawmakers hear testimony on upcoming ballot question to legalize marijuana
Missouri voters will head to the polls in nine weeks to decide if marijuana should be legal to buy, use and grow for anyone 21 and older.
FOX 2 plans prime-time Missouri US Senate debate – Ask your questions here
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s campaign has accepted our invitation to do a prime-time U.S. Senate race debate with the Missouri Nexstar stations, which include St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, and Joplin. In accepting our invitation, Schmitt said, “Missourians will not be surprised that...
Gov. Mike Parson to recognize fallen STL County detective
Missouri Governor Mike Parson is recognizing several first responders Wednesday.
Electric vehicle infrastructure grows in the Bi-State
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker awarded the first Reimagining Electric Vehicles Tuesday in Illinois tax incentive package to T/CCI Manufacturing in Decatur.
Alabama sisters who survived Holocaust die just days apart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two sisters who survived the Holocaust as girls and moved to the United States afterward died just days apart in their adopted home of Alabama. The Alabama Holocaust Education Center said Ruth Scheuer Siegler died Saturday at the age of 95. Her sister, Ilse Scheuer Nathan, died 10 days earlier at the age of 98.
Missouri’s League of Women Voters say new election law infringes on freedom of speech
The Missouri League of Women Voters and the Missouri NAACP are suing the state over a new elections law that requires a photo ID to vote.
‘Your horror is over’ – Officer reacts to dog fighting bust
A tip about abused dogs at a north St. Louis County home led police down an even darker path when they went to check out the garage.
Southern Illinois named among CNN’s most underrated travel destinations in US
ILLINOIS – Looking to plan one last late-summer road trip or look ahead for fall travels? Southern Illinois might be the next destination for you. A recent report from CNN Travel listed the Southern Illinois region as one of its 22 most underrated destinations for traveling in the United States. The list offers insight on some lesser-known vacation spots around the nation.
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat. Dustin L. Beechner, 37, has been charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that he be held without bail.
South Dakota names viral ‘corn kid’ its official ‘corn-bassador’
(The Hill) – A boy who went viral for his effusive praise of corn was invited to South Dakota’s “Corn Palace” and named the state’s official “Corn-Bassador” over the weekend. The state’s Department of Tourism welcomed “Corn Kid” Tariq — whose commentary on...
American woman killed in shark attack while snorkeling with family in the Bahamas
BAHAMAS (NEXSTAR) — A Pennsylvania woman is dead after reportedly being attacked by a bull shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday. According to Royal Bahamas Police Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, the woman and her family booked a tour to snorkel in the waters off Green Cay, roughly a half-mile northwest of the private island of Rose Island, near Nassau.
Gov. Parson to honor Eureka officer for fire rescue
Governor Mike Parson is also awarding Eureka Police Officer Timothy Shipp with a Medal of Valor.
Denny’s worker shoots manager during tardiness meeting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – While being reprimanded for tardiness, a south St. Louis County Denny’s employee shot his district manager. Court documents say, Jeremy Critten, 20, shot his district manager in the stomach on Saturday. The Denny’s is located at 6441 South Lindbergh Boulevard. The victim was “reprimanding the defendant for not coming to […]
Man arrested for February Ladue newspaper delivery driver shooting
A man is under arrest for robbing a newspaper delivery man in Ladue in February and then shooting at him.
One dies in Franklin County house fire
One person has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County.
See inside: $47.9M estate is Indiana’s most expensive listing
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WXIN) – Wondering what almost $50 million can get you on the Indiana real estate market?. For this home in Santa Claus, Indiana, it can get you a lot. It’s called Big Tree Farm. This one-of-a-kind estate on a 550-acre lot with 50,782 square feet of buildings.
Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of killing entire St. Charles family
A man is on trial for being accused of killing his girlfriend, her two children, and her mother almost four years ago.
