CDC: E. coli outbreak possibly linked to Wendy’s increases to 97 cases in 6 states

A multistate outbreak of E. coli associated with romaine lettuce in sandwiches at Wendy’s restaurants has grown to 97 with 43 people hospitalized, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Since the last update on Aug. 25, 13 more E. coli cases have been reported to the CDC, the agency said on its website.

The cases include 58 people who live in Michigan, 24 from Ohio, 11 from Indiana, two from Pennsylvania and one each from Kentucky and New York, according to the CDC. Illnesses were first recorded on July 26 and continued through Aug. 15., according to the agency.

No deaths have been reported, but according to the CDC, 43 people have been hospitalized, CNN reported. Ten of them have hemolytic uremic syndrome. It is a condition that can cause kidney failure, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The CDC said it is not advising that people avoid eating at Wendy’s or stop eating romaine lettuce, CNN reported.

Wendy’s has removed the lettuce used in the sandwiches from restaurants in those regions and is fully cooperating with the investigation, the CDC said.

“The lettuce that we use in our salads is different, and is not affected by this action,” Wendy’s said in a statement.

Based in Dublin, Ohio, Wendy’s and its franchisees operate about 7,000 restaurants worldwide, CBS News reported.

Of the 67 people with detailed food histories, 81% reported eating at Wendy’s restaurants, according to Food Safety News. Of 54 people who provided more information about what they ate at the fast-food restaurant, 37 reported eating romaine lettuce served on burgers and other sandwiches, Food Safety News reported.

“E. coli can be especially harmful to young children, infants, older persons and those with a compromised immune system,” James Rogers, Consumer Reports’ director of food safety and testing, said in a statement. “The goal is to minimize your risk of getting it, and until we know more about its source, it’s safest to avoid consuming Wendy’s sandwiches served with lettuce and any Wendy’s salad containing romaine lettuce.”

Sick people range in age from 3 to 94 years, with a median age of 22 years, the CDC said. Males comprise 55% of those who became ill.

“A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating burgers and sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants before getting sick,” the CDC stated.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include severe stomach cramps and vomiting, according to the CDC. It takes about three to four days to start feeling the symptoms and people usually recover in about five to seven days with no treatment.

Persons experiencing fever higher than 102 degrees, dehydration or vomiting should call their doctor. Individuals with symptoms of an E. coli infection should report the illness to local or state health departments.

