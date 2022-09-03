ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Man dies in shootout with Milwaukee police; bystander hurt

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDUZc_0hhGFEvK00

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — A man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them, police said.

One bystander, a 22-year-old Hudson woman, was hit by gunfire in the Friday night shootout, police said. Authorities said they did not immediately know if she was shot by police or by the man; police said her injuries were not life-threatening and she was treated at a local hospital. No officers were hit by gunfire.

Police said the 47-year-old Milwaukee man was wanted in a homicide and police had spotted him in a vehicle and tried to stop him at about 11 p.m. Friday when he fled. When the chase ended downtown, police said, the man got out of his vehicle and “fired several shots at officers.” Several officers shot back, killing him, police said.

A video circulating on social media shows at least five police cars chasing a pickup truck before multiple shots are heard. In another video, multiple people can be seen standing on the sidewalk as police cars drive by with lights and sirens, then they scatter as gunshots ring out.

Police have not released the names of the man or the injured bystander, who they say was not involved. Police said the man’s firearm was recovered, but they did not release details about what kind of firearm it was.

The eight officers involved have been placed on administrative duty, as is routine in police shootings. The officers range in age from 22 to 47, and have varying levels of experience, ranging from more than three years to more than 12 years with Milwaukee Police Department.

The Oak Creek Police Department is leading the investigation and said Saturday that they had no additional details to release, citing the ongoing investigation. The Milwaukee Police Department referred questions to the medical examiner and to Oak Creek police.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting; accused killer dead after chase

MILWAUKEE - A man wanted in connection with a Milwaukee homicide is dead after a police shooting downtown late Friday, Sept. 2. The man, shot and killed by police in Milwaukee's downtown bar district following a lengthy high-speed chase around the city, is 47-year-old homicide suspect Ernest Blakney, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
BROWN DEER, WI
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
89K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy