The Tennessee Vols are in great shape right now at the quarterback position. (It’s the first time that’s been said in a while.) Tennessee has a potential Heisman Trophy candidate in starter Hendon Hooker. Then they have strong-armed Joe Milton as their primary backup. Milton, who is built like a tight end, looked much improved during mop-up duty in the Vols’ 59-10 win over Ball State last week.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO