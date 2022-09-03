Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Watch: Josh Heupel’s fiery halftime speech gets Vols fans fired up
On Tuesday, the SEC Network aired a behind-the-scenes look at the Tennessee Vols‘ 59-10 win against Ball State. The episode included a look at the Vols’ locker room during halftime. There was a moment when defensive coordinator Tim Banks talked to his players and implored them to “not...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant gives major compliment to true freshman
The Tennessee Vols are in great shape right now at the quarterback position. (It’s the first time that’s been said in a while.) Tennessee has a potential Heisman Trophy candidate in starter Hendon Hooker. Then they have strong-armed Joe Milton as their primary backup. Milton, who is built like a tight end, looked much improved during mop-up duty in the Vols’ 59-10 win over Ball State last week.
atozsports.com
Vols assistant explains how Ball State game was very beneficial for Tennessee despite it being a blowout
The Tennessee Vols easily beat Ball State in the season opener last week, winning 59-10 in front of 92,236 fans at Neyland Stadium. There usually isn’t much to take away from a 49-point win over an obviously overmatched opponent. The Ball State game, however, was extremely important for the...
atozsports.com
Quote from Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi confirms a decade-long issue for the Vols has been fixed
A quote this week from Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi confirms that a decade-long issue from the Tennessee Vols has finally been fixed. For the last 10 to 12 years, quarterback development on Rocky Top has been a major issue. The Vols have had a multitude of quarterbacks coaches...
atozsports.com
Updated bowl game projection for Tennessee Vols after win against Ball State
The Tennessee Vols handled business in week one of the 2022 college football season, easily dispatching the Ball State Cardinals in a 59-10 shellacking. Tennessee’s big win wasn’t much of a surprise — the Vols were expected to throttle Ball State. The win basically just confirmed that...
atozsports.com
Vols assistant says one major issue from win against Ball State has already been fixed
The Tennessee Vols were obviously very good in their 59-10 win against Ball State on Thursday night. It’s hard to nitpick a 49-point win. There were a few concerns, however, after the game. One major concern that came from the game was quarterback Hendon Hooker‘s accuracy. Hooker wasn’t...
atozsports.com
How the national media is creating a problem for the Vols in their upcoming game against Pittsburgh
The national media — and Las Vegas oddsmakers — have created a major problem this week for the Tennessee Vols ahead of their matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday. Despite the fact that Tennessee lost to Pittsburgh in Knoxville last season, the Vols are being viewed by...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel already has a unique place in the Tennessee Vols history books
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has only coached 14 games at UT, but he already holds a unique place in the UT history books. On Tuesday, the Volunteers entered the AP Top 25 poll as the No. 24 ranked team in the nation. It’s the first time that Tennessee has been ranked since early in the 2020 season.
atozsports.com
SEC East head coach throws shade at Tennessee Vols
The South Carolina Gamecocks are off to a 1-0 start in 2022 after surviving a scare in week one against Georgia State. South Carolina was down 14-12 to the Panthers in the third quarter before breaking the game open and winning 35-14. After the game, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer...
atozsports.com
How Tennessee’s Josh Heupel might be engaging in some gamesmanship with Pittsburgh
The Tennessee Vols cruised to an easy win against Ball State in their season-opener, winning 59-10 this past Thursday night. Things will get tougher for the Vols this weekend as they travel to Pennslyvania to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. Pittsburgh beat Tennessee 41-34 in Knoxville last season, but that’s...
atozsports.com
Pittsburgh starts an off-field war with Vol Nation that it didn’t want
The upcoming matchup between the Tennessee Vols and the Pittsburgh Panthers this weekend got some added juice on Monday via a report from WNML’s Jimmy Hyams. According to Hyams, Pittsburgh only offered Tennessee seats in the 500 level at Acrisure Stadium (previously known as Heinz Stadium). UT refused those...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player apologizes for actions against Ball State
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Gerald Mincey apologized over the weekend for his actions during UT’s win against Ball State. Mincey, who transferred to Tennessee from Florida this offseason, appeared to sign an autograph during the middle of the game. (In the video it looks like the cap was on...
WAPT
Deion Sanders on pulling out of Southern Heritage Classic: 'It's a wonderful classic. We just don't want to play in it'
JACKSON, Miss. — Coach Prime said he thinks the Southern Heritage Classic, "is a wonderful classic," but it's not beneficial for his program to take part in it after this year. Jackson State plays Tennessee State in the once annual Southern Heritage between the two schools, but JSU announced...
NE TN teams climb the rankings in the latest AP prep football poll
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Last week, there were five local high school football teams ranked in the AP’s weekly prep football poll. That’s still the case this week, but three of those teams moved up in the rankings while two maintained their spots in the first place. Greeneville continued to hold the No. 1 position […]
Former Munford HS football player from Atoka killed in crash
An investigation is underway after a crash left one man dead and four others injured early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.
Longview family wins World Grand Championship for second year in row at Tennessee horse show
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview family won the World Grand Championship for the second year in a row at the 84th Annual Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration & World Championshiphorse show. The Cammack family entered the contest in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and eight of their horses competed 22 times. They made East Texas proud by […]
These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in Tennessee.
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
yourwilliamson.com
Real Estate & Homes: Ford Classic Homes
For over twenty-five years, Ford Classic Homes (Ford Homes) has built premier homes in only the finest communities. Creating timeless, luxury residential properties, Ford Homes has built across Williamson and Davidson counties. Ford Homes’ mission is to create and build homes that provide home buyers with unmatched value through distinctive architecture, design and quality of a finished product.
First integrated class of Pearl High reunites 50 years later
It's been 50 years since a high school class lived through history that changed Nashville. Back in the early 70s, the city faced a matter of progress with uncertainty. There were debates and protests.
