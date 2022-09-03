ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Lake Oswego Review

Evanson: Oregon football falls flat on big stage, again

Ducks have been outscored 109-6 in the first half of their last four losses, all against quality competition.Well, that was ugly. The Oregon Ducks traveled 3,000 miles Saturday with a new coach, some new players, and a new scheme in an effort to reinvigorate a fanbase still digging out from beneath the rubble of what was left from the 2021 season. But what was meant to inspire only further deflated a program seemingly still punch-drunk from three embarrassing defeats to end last year's campaign. 28-3. 30-3. 23-0. 28-0. Those are the halftime scores of Oregon's last four losses, all of...
EUGENE, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 1

Tracking how former Oregon Ducks players and signees performed during Week 1 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 6 of 10 for 154 yards and a touchdown and a 17-yard carry in 63-10 win over Murray State, left game in first quarter with injured left shoulder. Robby...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning reviews Georgia loss, looks ahead to home-opener vs Eastern Washington

Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he reviews Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the season, provides an injury report on where the Ducks are at going into week two of the season, the team's mental state as they look to recover from a tough loss to open the year, and his thoughts on what the Ducks need to do before playing Eastern Washington in the program's home-opener for the 2022 season.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Reser Stadium's $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the 'cool' factor is undeniable

Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

LTD encourages Duck football fans to use public transportation on Game Day

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District encourages Duck football fans to use one of District’s 22 free Park & Ride locations to take the bus to the Eugene or Springfield Station where they can board EmX, exit at Agate Station, and then take a short walk north across Franklin Boulevard and the Frohnmayer Footbridge to Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
woodworkingnetwork.com

Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
ROSEBURG, OR
KGW

How the town of Detroit is recovering after 2020 wildfires

DETROIT, Oregon — The Beachie Creek Fire tore through parts of Marion County in 2020, leaving behind a trail of devastation. The wildfire killed at least five people, decimated thousands of structures and burned nearly 200,000 acres. The Santiam Canyon was one of the areas hit the hardest, and...
DETROIT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TEEN CITED FOR ALCOHOL POSSESSION AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL

A teenager was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:30 a.m. the 16-year old male was found to have a bottle of wine in his backpack. He was cited and released to a parent.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to arrive in eastern Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As firefighting efforts continue, shifting winds are expected to bring heavier wildfire smoke into several east Lane County communities, negatively impacting air quality. Officials with the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency say that smoke from the nearby Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires is likely to...
LANE COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Update on Waverly Lake, and more …

Well, I stopped at Waverly Lake on Tuesday evening, wondering if there had been any change in the infestation of algae or some kind of water weed. As I mentioned, members of the parks department summer crew spent a day recently trying to collect some of the plants making the little lake look less than attractive.
ALBANY, OR
philomathnews.com

Corvallis man identified as person who drowned last week in river

A 45-year-old man found dead along the Willamette River on Friday afternoon has been identified as Jeffrey Alan Pearce of Corvallis, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Marine deputies located the man’s body at approximately 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 on the river near downtown Corvallis. BCSO deputies...
CORVALLIS, OR

