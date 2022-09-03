Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks football awaiting 2 big commitments this week
It may have been a rough weekend on the field for the Oregon Ducks football program, but things are still trending in a good direction on the recruiting trail for Dan Lanning's crew. Oregon has compiled the nation's No. 14 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, boosted by the recent addition of ...
Oregon no longer ranked in AP Top 25 after blowout loss to Georgia
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon dropped from No. 11 all the way out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings following its season-opening 49-3 loss to Georgia. The Bulldogs moved up one spot from No. 2 to No. 3. The Ducks were one of two teams that disappeared from the...
What They're Saying: Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the season on Saturday when it...
Evanson: Oregon football falls flat on big stage, again
Ducks have been outscored 109-6 in the first half of their last four losses, all against quality competition.Well, that was ugly. The Oregon Ducks traveled 3,000 miles Saturday with a new coach, some new players, and a new scheme in an effort to reinvigorate a fanbase still digging out from beneath the rubble of what was left from the 2021 season. But what was meant to inspire only further deflated a program seemingly still punch-drunk from three embarrassing defeats to end last year's campaign. 28-3. 30-3. 23-0. 28-0. Those are the halftime scores of Oregon's last four losses, all of...
Oregon State football: Stern lectures over penalties, turnovers; Beavers running game ‘not good enough at all’
Oregon State’s win over Boise State felt nice for about 18 hours. Then attention turned not so much to this week’s opponent, Fresno State, but the horror show that took place, at times, against the Broncos. The foundation of Oregon State’s offense is taking care of the ball....
Oregon State impresses with its defensive playmaking in 34-17 win over Boise State: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s season-opening 34-17 win over Boise State. In addition, Nick and Kyle look at this week’s upcoming game. Kyle and Nick discuss about the pre-game...
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 1
Tracking how former Oregon Ducks players and signees performed during Week 1 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 6 of 10 for 154 yards and a touchdown and a 17-yard carry in 63-10 win over Murray State, left game in first quarter with injured left shoulder. Robby...
WATCH: Dan Lanning reviews Georgia loss, looks ahead to home-opener vs Eastern Washington
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he reviews Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the season, provides an injury report on where the Ducks are at going into week two of the season, the team's mental state as they look to recover from a tough loss to open the year, and his thoughts on what the Ducks need to do before playing Eastern Washington in the program's home-opener for the 2022 season.
SEC Shorts Puts Utah, Oregon in Crosshairs
Not even time travel can save these teams from their fates against Florida, Georgia
Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable
Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
WATCH: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Among Georgia, Oregon Fans at Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon didn’t prove to be much of a fight. But just outside the field of play, a much more interesting battle took place: angry Dawgs fan vs. angry Ducks fan. The fight occurred in the concourse of...
Projected starter out for the year plus other injury updates after Georgia
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning provides an injury update on the team after the team's season-opener against Georgia, the loss of a projected starter, and other key notes.
KVAL
LTD encourages Duck football fans to use public transportation on Game Day
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District encourages Duck football fans to use one of District’s 22 free Park & Ride locations to take the bus to the Eugene or Springfield Station where they can board EmX, exit at Agate Station, and then take a short walk north across Franklin Boulevard and the Frohnmayer Footbridge to Autzen Stadium.
klcc.org
Highway 20 closure will temporarily limit options between valley and central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers of an upcoming closure of US Highway 20 between the Willamette Valley and central Oregon. A three-mile section about 27 miles east of Sweet Home and 19 miles west of Santiam Junctions will be closed to traffic from Sept. 9 to Sept. 22.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
How the town of Detroit is recovering after 2020 wildfires
DETROIT, Oregon — The Beachie Creek Fire tore through parts of Marion County in 2020, leaving behind a trail of devastation. The wildfire killed at least five people, decimated thousands of structures and burned nearly 200,000 acres. The Santiam Canyon was one of the areas hit the hardest, and...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR ALCOHOL POSSESSION AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A teenager was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:30 a.m. the 16-year old male was found to have a bottle of wine in his backpack. He was cited and released to a parent.
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to arrive in eastern Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As firefighting efforts continue, shifting winds are expected to bring heavier wildfire smoke into several east Lane County communities, negatively impacting air quality. Officials with the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency say that smoke from the nearby Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires is likely to...
hh-today.com
Update on Waverly Lake, and more …
Well, I stopped at Waverly Lake on Tuesday evening, wondering if there had been any change in the infestation of algae or some kind of water weed. As I mentioned, members of the parks department summer crew spent a day recently trying to collect some of the plants making the little lake look less than attractive.
philomathnews.com
Corvallis man identified as person who drowned last week in river
A 45-year-old man found dead along the Willamette River on Friday afternoon has been identified as Jeffrey Alan Pearce of Corvallis, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Marine deputies located the man’s body at approximately 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 on the river near downtown Corvallis. BCSO deputies...
