Madera County, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police arrest man wanted for elder abuse in Fresno County

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An arrest was made Monday morning for a wanted man out of the City of Sanger, according to Salinas Police. Ladislado Jimenez, 47, was wanted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), criminal threats, and elder abuse charges. Jimenez fled the residence and was thought to be headed to Salinas, said The post Salinas Police arrest man wanted for elder abuse in Fresno County appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance cameras at […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for hurting girlfriend’s baby, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for injuring his girlfriend’s 6-month-old infant over the weekend, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday afternoon, officers were called out to Los Banos Memorial Hospital for a report of suspected child abuse. When deputies arrived, they were informed by hospital staff that a […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victims named in Fresno after 2 killed, 3 injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the two people who were shot and killed early Friday morning near Downtown Fresno. The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Effie Street and Grant Avenue. The two victims who were killed were identified by police as 35-year-old Damien Pierson and 34-year-old Joseph Caradine. Police say two […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Dog dumped by school, who did it?

Madera, Calif. — On 8/28/22 shortly after 9pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report regarding a dog being abandoned in the area of Ellis and D Street in the County of Madera. The reporting party saw an adult female and an adult male removing a...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Illegal Firearms And Fentanyl Pills Seized In Fresno County Bust

CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ) — Fentanyl pills and illegal firearms were seized after Clovis Police carried out three arrests as part of a narcotic investigation. Back on August 23, Clovis Police received a call of possible suspicious activity. When officers searched the home, they found 200 Fentanyl pills and an illegal firearm. They arrested 35-year-old Rigoberto Saucedo and another suspect. Saucedo is also a suspected gang member.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Madera Tribune

Vandals hit Howard Road businesses

Madera Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of Howard Road early Saturday morning due to a business security alarm being activated. When officers arrived, they located multiple businesses had been vandalized. Officers immediately flooded the area and located a suspect, 45-year-old Jose Gonzales, who was arrested and booked for...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Young couple killed in DUI driver’s crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The identities and details of what CHP says was a fatal DUI vehicle crash have been released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the fatal crash took place on Saturday around 5:45 a.m.; California Highway Patrol and Fresno Police officers responded to a traffic collision on southbound Highway […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

No AC is forcing this Fresno school to release early

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – HVAC issues at a Fresno Unified school forced the early release of students on Tuesday. The move comes as Central Valley temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees. Fresno Unified officials confirm that Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno was releasing students ahead of schedule due to the high temperatures in […]
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

Local business receives award for school partnerships

Agriland Farming received the Crystal Tower Award at the 17th Annual Business and Education Shareholders’ Luncheon hosted by the Madera County Compact. From left are Todd Lile, Madera Unified School District Superintendent; Cecilia Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools; Jim Maxwell, Agriland Farming founder; and Kevin Herman, Madera County Compact Chair.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Police search for robbery suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed a Fresno convenience, according to Fresno Police officers. It happened early Tuesday morning at the “FastRip” at Clinton and Chestnut avenues. Police have not released info on a suspect.  This is a developing story. Check back for updates. If you have any […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clerk shot at after armed robbery in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A 34-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired his weapon at the clerk after an armed robbery in Merced, according to Merced Police officers. Police say James Cummings was arrested for armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police in Madera investigating rollover accident

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Madera are investigating a single-vehicle rollover traffic accident Wednesday morning, according to Madera Police officers. Police say the crash happened in the 800 block of S. Gateway. There were no major injuries reported.  Traffic was affected due to the crash, police say.
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Firefighters battling wildfire near Auberry

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that broke out near Auberry on Tuesday afternoon. The fire, named the Power Fire, is currently burning on Powerhouse Road, near Kerckhoff Lake. As of 6:00 p.m., the fire has reached 115 acres and is 10% contained. During the day, temperatures reached 109 […]
AUBERRY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
FRESNO, CA

