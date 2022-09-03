Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
Deputy arrested in Fresno Co. in connection to double homicide in Dublin in Alameda Co.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — An Alameda County sheriff's deputy is now in custody after police say he shot and killed two people early Wednesday morning. Dublin police responded to a 911 caller around 12:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane. The caller said two people were...
Salinas Police arrest man wanted for elder abuse in Fresno County
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An arrest was made Monday morning for a wanted man out of the City of Sanger, according to Salinas Police. Ladislado Jimenez, 47, was wanted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), criminal threats, and elder abuse charges. Jimenez fled the residence and was thought to be headed to Salinas, said The post Salinas Police arrest man wanted for elder abuse in Fresno County appeared first on KION546.
One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance cameras at […]
Man arrested for hurting girlfriend’s baby, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for injuring his girlfriend’s 6-month-old infant over the weekend, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday afternoon, officers were called out to Los Banos Memorial Hospital for a report of suspected child abuse. When deputies arrived, they were informed by hospital staff that a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IDENTIFIED: Victims named in Fresno after 2 killed, 3 injured
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the two people who were shot and killed early Friday morning near Downtown Fresno. The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Effie Street and Grant Avenue. The two victims who were killed were identified by police as 35-year-old Damien Pierson and 34-year-old Joseph Caradine. Police say two […]
Couple killed in suspected DUI crash in west central Fresno, deputies say
On Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 20-year-old Mariano Cruz and 18-year-old Emily Ochoa-Ascencio, both from Mendota.
UPDATE: 14-year-old girl missing for 4 days found
The California Highway Patrol says 14-year-old Layla Ibarra has been found.
KMPH.com
Dog dumped by school, who did it?
Madera, Calif. — On 8/28/22 shortly after 9pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report regarding a dog being abandoned in the area of Ellis and D Street in the County of Madera. The reporting party saw an adult female and an adult male removing a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body cam footage of fatal shooting at Fresno’s Vinland Park released
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has released body-worn camera video of an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in June. Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, officers were called out to Vinland Park near Gettysburg and Woodrow avenues after it was reported that a man was seen waving a gun […]
KMJ
Illegal Firearms And Fentanyl Pills Seized In Fresno County Bust
CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ) — Fentanyl pills and illegal firearms were seized after Clovis Police carried out three arrests as part of a narcotic investigation. Back on August 23, Clovis Police received a call of possible suspicious activity. When officers searched the home, they found 200 Fentanyl pills and an illegal firearm. They arrested 35-year-old Rigoberto Saucedo and another suspect. Saucedo is also a suspected gang member.
Madera Tribune
Vandals hit Howard Road businesses
Madera Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of Howard Road early Saturday morning due to a business security alarm being activated. When officers arrived, they located multiple businesses had been vandalized. Officers immediately flooded the area and located a suspect, 45-year-old Jose Gonzales, who was arrested and booked for...
CHP: Young couple killed in DUI driver’s crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The identities and details of what CHP says was a fatal DUI vehicle crash have been released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the fatal crash took place on Saturday around 5:45 a.m.; California Highway Patrol and Fresno Police officers responded to a traffic collision on southbound Highway […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No AC is forcing this Fresno school to release early
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – HVAC issues at a Fresno Unified school forced the early release of students on Tuesday. The move comes as Central Valley temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees. Fresno Unified officials confirm that Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno was releasing students ahead of schedule due to the high temperatures in […]
Madera Tribune
Local business receives award for school partnerships
Agriland Farming received the Crystal Tower Award at the 17th Annual Business and Education Shareholders’ Luncheon hosted by the Madera County Compact. From left are Todd Lile, Madera Unified School District Superintendent; Cecilia Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools; Jim Maxwell, Agriland Farming founder; and Kevin Herman, Madera County Compact Chair.
Fresno Police search for robbery suspect
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed a Fresno convenience, according to Fresno Police officers. It happened early Tuesday morning at the “FastRip” at Clinton and Chestnut avenues. Police have not released info on a suspect. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. If you have any […]
Clerk shot at after armed robbery in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired his weapon at the clerk after an armed robbery in Merced, according to Merced Police officers. Police say James Cummings was arrested for armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. […]
Police in Madera investigating rollover accident
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Madera are investigating a single-vehicle rollover traffic accident Wednesday morning, according to Madera Police officers. Police say the crash happened in the 800 block of S. Gateway. There were no major injuries reported. Traffic was affected due to the crash, police say.
Firefighters battling wildfire near Auberry
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that broke out near Auberry on Tuesday afternoon. The fire, named the Power Fire, is currently burning on Powerhouse Road, near Kerckhoff Lake. As of 6:00 p.m., the fire has reached 115 acres and is 10% contained. During the day, temperatures reached 109 […]
Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
Comments / 0