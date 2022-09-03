How is it that the job of being a parent is one that formal education systems do not prepare us for?. When I walked out of the hospital with my newborn baby boy 12 years ago, I remember waiting for someone to run after me saying, “Wait! You have no idea what you’re doing; let me give you something that will help.” Then this angel from heaven would hand me a book that had ALL the answers any parent could hope for.

PLANO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO