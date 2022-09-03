ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hogs’ biggest game may be at end of league schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Southeastern Conference announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule Wednesday. The Razorbacks will have four home league games on Saturday, punctuated by the regular-season finale versus Kentucky (Mar. 4) in Bud Walton Arena. Coach Eric Musselman will open the fourth year of his...
PHOTOS: Hogs’ Dominique Johnson working without green jersey

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson finally got to work without the green no-contact jersey Tuesday. Nobody was seen in a green jersey for the four periods the media was allowed to view the drills that consisted of mostly individual drills, but did have a downfield tackling drill and some light contact work.
Jordan Domineck, Bumper Pool pick up SEC player awards

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It didn’t take Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck long on a visit here to realize it was better than Atlanta, Georgia. In his first game as a Razorback, he maybe made the biggest play in a 31-24 win over Cincinnati. If it wasn’t the biggest...
