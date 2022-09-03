Read full article on original website
Related
hitthatline.com
Hogs’ biggest game may be at end of league schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Southeastern Conference announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule Wednesday. The Razorbacks will have four home league games on Saturday, punctuated by the regular-season finale versus Kentucky (Mar. 4) in Bud Walton Arena. Coach Eric Musselman will open the fourth year of his...
hitthatline.com
PHOTOS: Hogs’ Dominique Johnson working without green jersey
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson finally got to work without the green no-contact jersey Tuesday. Nobody was seen in a green jersey for the four periods the media was allowed to view the drills that consisted of mostly individual drills, but did have a downfield tackling drill and some light contact work.
hitthatline.com
Jordan Domineck, Bumper Pool pick up SEC player awards
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It didn’t take Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck long on a visit here to realize it was better than Atlanta, Georgia. In his first game as a Razorback, he maybe made the biggest play in a 31-24 win over Cincinnati. If it wasn’t the biggest...
hitthatline.com
The Gimme the HAWGS Chuck Podcast E3: Featuring former Razorback S Ken Hamlin
Chuck talks with Ken about the Arkansas secondary, old playing days, what he’s up to now and more!. Presented by Weichert Realtors – The Griffin Company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hitthatline.com
Halftime is LIVE from Walk-On’s new location in Fayetteville
Live from Walk-On’s newest location in Fayetteville! AP Poll coming out today; QB Battle on Saturday Call or text, 877-377-6963.
Comments / 0