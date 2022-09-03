Read full article on original website
A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 2
Apollo-Ridge (2-0) at Deer Lakes (0-2) Apollo-Ridge and Deer Lakes will meet for the first time since 2017 when the Vikings won an Allegheny Conference matchup, 34-21. Deer Lakes leads the all-time series, 17-14. The Vikings scored a 34-19 home win over Valley last Friday, while the Lancers fell at Burrell in overtime, 27-21. Last Friday’s win for Apollo-Ridge didn’t come without a price as three seniors — quarterback/defensive back Karter Schrock, wideout/defensive back Jake Mull and tight end/defensive end Corbin Johnston — left the game with injuries. Vikings coach John Skiba said Mull (mid-torso) will be a late-week decision, while Johnston (concussion) and Schrock (lower leg) still were waiting further news on their injuries. The Vikings run game was strong again. Senior Nick Curci carried the ball 31 times for 249 yards and three touchdowns. He has 449 yards and six TDs on the season. … Deer Lakes led Burrell 21-14 in the second half of their nonconference game. Junior Derek Burk threw two touchdowns — one each to Ryan Cochran and Connor Walker — and finished 12 of 20 for 129 yards.
Airport boys tennis coach Jerry Escheck started the season with just six players. "We started with six, then we had eight, nine, 10 and now 11,” he said. “We’re supposed to have 12 tomorrow.”. Monroe’s Stephen Reau is hoping for similar growth. His Trojans currently have...
Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 2
The sophomore rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown in helping the Golden Lions defeat Derry, 26-17, last week. He’s expected to be the team’s top running back. Burke rushed for 93 yards on 11 carries for the Greyhounds in a loss to Cornell on Friday. He has scored a touchdown in two games for Monessen.
