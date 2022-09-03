Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
Related
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos
Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
thecomeback.com
Ben Roethlisberger reveals who should be Steelers starting quarterback
Ben Roethlisberger isn’t afraid to give his takes, especially if it concerns the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the summer, the retired Steelers quarterback revealed that he felt head coach Mike Tomlin coddled players, a take that Steelers captain Cam Heyward took issue on. Now, Roethlisberger has his own podcast. Because...
'No Free Lunch': Jerry Jones 'Blaming' Dak Prescott for Cowboys Cap Concerns?
Do recent remarks suggest Jerry offered up too large a slice to quarterback Dak Prescott?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Cleveland Browns released the wrong players on Monday
The Cleveland Browns released two on Labor Day. When the United States is celebrating their day off for Labor Day, two Cleveland Browns will be off for good going forward. The Browns made a decision over the weekend to sign offensive tackle Joe Haeg and tight end Jesse James, in doing so put the Browns at 55 players on their active roster.
Pete Carroll Has Message For Seahawks' Doubters This Year
The consensus opinion among prognosticators is that the Seattle Seahawks are in for a rough go of it this fall. Pete Carroll disagrees. There are a lot of people doubting the Seahawks, but their head coach is not one of them. "I don't feel like that at all," Carroll said...
Yardbarker
Ravens Defender Makes A Bold Super Bowl Claim
Things didn’t go the Baltimore Ravens‘ way last season. They had an 8-3 record at one point but lost their remaining six games to bow out of the playoffs. It didn’t help that injuries on their key players, especially quarterback Lamar Jackson, started to pile up. But...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady drops truth bomb on family struggles amid rumored ‘fight’ with Gisele Bundchen
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did not go into detail about his rumored “fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, but he did confess about the struggles he’s facing when it comes to balancing family and football. On the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Brady opened up on his responsibility as a parent […] The post Buccaneers’ Tom Brady drops truth bomb on family struggles amid rumored ‘fight’ with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Bring your earplugs’: Broncos coach sounds off on preparation for Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle
Russell Wilson will be seeing his first regular-season action for the Denver Broncos at a location he is definitely familiar with. In Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Russell Wilson and the Broncos will play his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, at his former stomping ground, the loud Lumen Field.
Popculture
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
Yardbarker
Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
Detroit GM Brad Holmes' actions and words say his Lions will never draft a LB early
One of the more candid tidbits from last week’s press conference featuring Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and assistant GM Ray Agnew came with the very last question. Holmes provided an honest answer that confirms what his actions in two years of running the Lions have indicated:. Do not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patriots adding another potential weapon for Mac Jones
Mac Jones could be getting another fellow ex-first round pick to throw to next season. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Monday that the New England Patriots are adding wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell had recently worked out for the team after being released by Jacksonville.
Lamar Jackson’s meme reaction to Ravens not coughing up his bag yet
The Baltimore Ravens found their franchise quarterback a couple years ago when they drafted Lamar Jackson in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Despite being the fifth quarterback off the board, only he and Josh Allen are quarterbacks from that draft class still with their original teams. The...
Look: Erin Andrews Has Brutally Honest Admission On Outfit Problem
Erin Andrews was dealing with a bit of a wardrobe malfunction during her tune-up preseason game on FOX last month. The longtime FOX NFL sideline reporter opened up about her struggles with body suits. Andrews, a former college dancer, has a self-described long torso, which isn't great for the body...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Believes Skip Bayless Is The Analyst Most Critical Of LeBron James: "He Ain't Playing. He Means It."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time. There's no doubt that he has accomplished a lot in the league. Many younger fans happen to believe he's the GOAT of basketball. While that is a controversial take, it is widely agreed upon that LeBron James is the GOAT of this generation of basketball players.
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steelers Have Signed Former 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their practice squad on Monday morning. They got to 16 players after they signed safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson, and linebacker Delontae Scott. The most significant player from this list is Jackson. He is a former Green Bay Packers second-round pick and played three seasons...
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger reveals personal choice in Mitchell Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett QB battle
For 18 seasons, Ben Roethlisberger was the first-choice quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A likely first-ballot Hall-of-Famer once eligible to be inducted in 2027, Roethlisberger is fifth all-time in NFL passing yards and eighth in all-time passing touchdowns. Roethlisberger led the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, one in 2006 and one in 2009.
Ravens increased contract offer to Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson set Week 1 as a deadline for his latest round of extension talks with the Ravens. If this is indeed a hard deadline, the Ravens are running out of time to avoid this situation dragging to a 2023 franchise tag. The team is believed to have increased its...
Tyler Lockett named as Russell Wilson’s successor as Seahawks captain
Tyler Lockett is now entering the eighth season of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. One could argue, however, that the 29-year-old is about to embark on the most crucial year of his tenure now that he’s been named a team captain. With Russell Wilson taking his talents to...
Comments / 0