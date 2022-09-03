ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger reveals who should be Steelers starting quarterback

Ben Roethlisberger isn’t afraid to give his takes, especially if it concerns the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the summer, the retired Steelers quarterback revealed that he felt head coach Mike Tomlin coddled players, a take that Steelers captain Cam Heyward took issue on. Now, Roethlisberger has his own podcast. Because...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

The Cleveland Browns released the wrong players on Monday

The Cleveland Browns released two on Labor Day. When the United States is celebrating their day off for Labor Day, two Cleveland Browns will be off for good going forward. The Browns made a decision over the weekend to sign offensive tackle Joe Haeg and tight end Jesse James, in doing so put the Browns at 55 players on their active roster.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Ravens Defender Makes A Bold Super Bowl Claim

Things didn’t go the Baltimore Ravens‘ way last season. They had an 8-3 record at one point but lost their remaining six games to bow out of the playoffs. It didn’t help that injuries on their key players, especially quarterback Lamar Jackson, started to pile up. But...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady drops truth bomb on family struggles amid rumored ‘fight’ with Gisele Bundchen

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did not go into detail about his rumored “fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, but he did confess about the struggles he’s facing when it comes to balancing family and football. On the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Brady opened up on his responsibility as a parent […] The post Buccaneers’ Tom Brady drops truth bomb on family struggles amid rumored ‘fight’ with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots adding another potential weapon for Mac Jones

Mac Jones could be getting another fellow ex-first round pick to throw to next season. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Monday that the New England Patriots are adding wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell had recently worked out for the team after being released by Jacksonville.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has Brutally Honest Admission On Outfit Problem

Erin Andrews was dealing with a bit of a wardrobe malfunction during her tune-up preseason game on FOX last month. The longtime FOX NFL sideline reporter opened up about her struggles with body suits. Andrews, a former college dancer, has a self-described long torso, which isn't great for the body...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Signed Former 2nd-Round Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their practice squad on Monday morning. They got to 16 players after they signed safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson, and linebacker Delontae Scott. The most significant player from this list is Jackson. He is a former Green Bay Packers second-round pick and played three seasons...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger reveals personal choice in Mitchell Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett QB battle

For 18 seasons, Ben Roethlisberger was the first-choice quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A likely first-ballot Hall-of-Famer once eligible to be inducted in 2027, Roethlisberger is fifth all-time in NFL passing yards and eighth in all-time passing touchdowns. Roethlisberger led the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, one in 2006 and one in 2009.
PITTSBURGH, PA

