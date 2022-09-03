Read full article on original website
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?Sarah Walker GorrellChicago, IL
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
'Pickleball Mania' hits Chicago: Park District to build 50 new courts in the next 3 yearsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Man shot and killed in McKinley Park on South Paulina as Labor Day weekend violence continues
Man shot and killed in McKinley Park on South Paulina as Labor Day weekend violence continues. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. WGN’s Bronagh Tumulty recaps...
Bicyclist dead after accident involving police car in Burbank
BURBANK, Ill. (CBS) -- A bicyclist was killed this week in a deadly accident involving a police vehicle in southwest suburban Burbank.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Tuesday night, the accident happened around 10:30 am. Monday at 77th Street and Central Avenue. The scene is just steps from St. Laurence High School, and the speed limit on the streets where the accident happened is 20 mph when children are present.But since it was Labor Day, students were out at the time of the accident.The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the woman who died in the accident as Denise Blidy,...
Missing pregnant Chicago woman located safely, reunited with family
A missing pregnant woman who had been reported missing has been located safely, Chicago police said Wednesday morning.
HipHopDX.com
FBG Duck Affiliate CBE KG Reportedly Shot & Killed In Chicago
Chicago, IL – FBG Duck affiliate CBE KG was reportedly shot and killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend, roughly two years after Duck was gunned down in the Gold Coast district. Rumors they were blood related are rampant online. In a tweet included in the post shows emergency...
Pregnant Woman Previously Reported Missing From South Side Safely Located, Police Say
A 24-year-old pregnant Chicago woman has been safely located after being reported missing from the city's South Side, the Chicago Police Department has confirmed. According to authorities, 24-year-old Marquisha Ousley has been "safely located and reunited with her family." Ousley was reported missing Friday night from the Gresham neighborhood after...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Western Michigan University student from Lisle killed in hit-and-run remembered as ‘ray of light’
Western Michigan University student from Lisle killed in hit-and-run remembered as 'ray of light'. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Hundreds gathered Saturday to remember Kaylee...
fox32chicago.com
2-month-old found dead at Monee truck stop, police conducting homicide investigation
MONEE, Ill. - Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 2-month-old boy of head trauma with his parents at a truck stop last week in south suburban Monee. His parents told police the infant stopped breathing while they slept in a semitrailer with his them at the Petro Truck Stop at 5915 Monee Manhattan Road around 9 a.m. Aug. 31, Monee police said.
2-month-old baby died of blunt force trauma to the head, police say investigation ongoing
Monee police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 2-month-old boy died of head trauma last week. The Cook County medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office is also investigating the death.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Police investigate multiple armed robberies on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side. Specifically in the 14th, 17th and 25th districts, multiple victims have been approached by offenders with guns. Police say the suspects point the guns in the victim’s face and demand their personal property like wallets,...
wjol.com
Homicide Investigation Following Shooting Death Of 16-Year-old In Joliet On Monday Night
Joliet police investigating the shooting death of a 16 year old male as a homicide. It was on Labor Day Monday at 11:18 p.m. that Joliet Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of McDonough Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers located two male juveniles, ages 16 and 13, that had been struck by gunfire as they walked in the area. It was initially determined that the 16-year-old juvenile had sustained a possibly life-threatening gunshot wound and the 13-year-old had been grazed by the gunfire.
Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due to shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night. Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Witnesses told CBS 2 a few adults started fighting at the festival. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene over reports of people throwing bottles.After the festival shut down, police confirmed there was a shooting a block away. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai...
fox32chicago.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO - A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on the Kennedy Expressway Monday night on Chicago's Northwest Side. The crash happened around 11:19 p.m. as 18-year-old Nick Damato lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by another vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near North Sayre Avenue, according to officials.
Man found shot dead in Antioch apartment
ANTIOCH, Ill. - A man was found shot to death in an apartment Monday night in Antioch. Antioch police responded to a call of shots fired around 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Main Street where a bystander said they heard shots from a nearby apartment. Police entered the...
Suburban Chicago Hot Dog Joint Inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame
It's a great day to be a hot dog in suburban Chicago. According to a press release, hot dog shop Luke's of Lake Bluff on Wednesday is receiving the high hot dog honor of being inducted into the "National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame" Wednesday. The shop, in...
Lake Villa massage therapist charged with groping two women
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A massage therapist has been charged with groping at least two women on two occasions in Lake Villa, and police are asking any other possible victims to come forward.Kim Li Bun, 45, is charged with misdemeanor battery and felony aggravated battery, accused of groping two women while working for Cozy Foot Massage, at 895 E. Grand Av. In Lake Villa.One victim has accused Bun of trying to take off her clothes and touch her under her clothing during a massage last month.Last week, a second victim reported a similar incident involving Bun, who tried to run out the back door when police showed up to investigate.He is being held at the Lake County Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.If anyone believes they may be a victim of inappropriate conduct by Bun, they should call Lake Villa police at 847-356-6106.
Shedd Aquarium Is Throwing A Series Of Exclusive After Hours House Parties Starting Tomorrow Night
Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is at it again. Having already announced weekly free days and extended hours this month the beloved indoor public aquarium is now hosting a series of after-hours house parties to help us see out summer in style. Tomorrow night, Thursday, September 8, Shedd will pay homage to Chicago’s house music roots with the first Shedd After Hours: House Party of the month. What better place to experience house music than overlooking the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan? Local DJs will be spinning the beats while you come face-to-face with fascinating animals from across the globe from beluga whales to stingrays.
nypressnews.com
Parents call for change after video shows fighting at Rich Township High School
RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) — It was Friday night outside the football stadium at Rich Township High School in Richton Park. A 40-second cellphone video clip shows some terrifying moments that ABC7 will not show you, as a group of people, punched, kicked and jumped on a young man lying on the ground.
Police say Prospect Heights shooting may be gang related
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. - Prospect Heights police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday evening. Officers responded to 810 East Old Willow Road in Prospect Heights around 7:39 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun. A 22-year-old and a 25-year-old were in a black...
Police Investigation Underway After Woman Fatally Falls From Building in the Loop
A woman is dead after falling from the 42nd floor of a commercial business in the Loop, according to Chicago police. Police said the incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday near the 300 block of West Wacker Drive. The woman, whose age is unknown, was transported to Northwestern Hospital,...
