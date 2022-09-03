Read full article on original website
Telehealth firm announces plans to distribute abortion pills for people to keep on hand
Telehealth provider Choix announced on Wednesday that it will provide abortion pills to patients so that they can keep them on hand for future use.
Bob Iger Assesses the Streaming Services: “I Don’t Think They’ll All Make It”
In a dog-eat-dog streaming landscape, former Disney CEO Bob Iger knows that only a few services will ultimately survive. Speaking at Vox Media’s Code Conference on Wednesday, Iger was optimistic about the futures of Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon and, naturally, Disney+, but was decidedly less so for competitors like Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max and Discovery+.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Rings of Power' Cast Slams Racist Threats Against Performers: "Middle-Earth Is Not All White"Apple Shake-Up: Head of Video Marketing Chris Van Amburg ExitingHarry Styles Is Mired in a Complicated and Steamy Love Triangle in New 'My Policeman' Trailer “I believe that Netflix is...
