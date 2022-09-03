If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The idea of pajamas is simple enough: they’re comfy clothes that you wear to bed in the hopes that the comfiness of the fabric helps you get the best night of rest possible. However, finding a good set of PJs is much harder than you’d think. If you’re like me and sleep hot, or get itchy easily, you surely know the struggle of figuring out what to wear to bed. After all, nothing’s worse than tossing and turning all night long.

