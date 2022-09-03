Legionnaire’s disease cluster under investigation in Burbank after 4 cases tied to church | Ruptly News

Read full article on original website
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?Sarah Walker GorrellChicago, IL
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
'Pickleball Mania' hits Chicago: Park District to build 50 new courts in the next 3 yearsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
Man shot and killed in McKinley Park on South Paulina as Labor Day weekend violence continues
Man shot and killed in McKinley Park on South Paulina as Labor Day weekend violence continues. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. WGN’s Bronagh Tumulty recaps...
Ax-wielding man fatally shot by security guard at West Side dispensary
Ax-wielding man fatally shot by security guard at West Side dispensary. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A security guard fatally shot a man armed with...
FBG Duck Affiliate CBE KG Reportedly Shot & Killed In Chicago
Chicago, IL – FBG Duck affiliate CBE KG was reportedly shot and killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend, roughly two years after Duck was gunned down in the Gold Coast district. Rumors they were blood related are rampant online. In a tweet included in the post shows emergency...
WATCH: Chicago Woman Violently Attacked, Robbed In Broad Daylight
A doorbell camera located outside of a Lakeview-area home captured a woman being attacked and robbed at gunpoint on Sunday. According to WGN9, the incident occurred off of North Seeley Street in broad daylight just before 3:00 p.m. Locals were surprised by the incident stating that the area is typically "quiet."
Highland Park police: 2 found dead inside home; 1 in custody
Two people were found dead inside a home in north suburban Highland Park and a suspect is in custody Wednesday morning, police said.
Missing pregnant Chicago woman located safely, reunited with family
A missing pregnant woman who had been reported missing has been located safely, Chicago police said Wednesday morning.
Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due to shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night. Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Witnesses told CBS 2 a few adults started fighting at the festival. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene over reports of people throwing bottles.After the festival shut down, police confirmed there was a shooting a block away. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai...
Watch: Frightening Video Shows Moment Woman Was Violently Robbed in Broad Daylight in Lakeview
A violent armed robbery Sunday afternoon in Lakeview that was caught on a neighbor's surveillance video has left neighbors frightened and frustrated. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 2:57 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of N. Seeley. Authorities say a female, 45, was approached by four mask-wearing suspects who pushed her to the ground and demanded her property.
Pregnant Woman Previously Reported Missing From South Side Safely Located, Police Say
A 24-year-old pregnant Chicago woman has been safely located after being reported missing from the city's South Side, the Chicago Police Department has confirmed. According to authorities, 24-year-old Marquisha Ousley has been "safely located and reunited with her family." Ousley was reported missing Friday night from the Gresham neighborhood after...
Chicago business says it can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' due to noise
CHICAGO - The Salt Shed, the new music venue at the old Morton Salt facility along the Elston Industrial Corridor, kicked off its inaugural summer concert series this past month to the delight of outdoor music lovers. But — there is a nearby production house with a very rich Chicago...
Police say Prospect Heights shooting may be gang related
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. - Prospect Heights police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday evening. Officers responded to 810 East Old Willow Road in Prospect Heights around 7:39 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun. A 22-year-old and a 25-year-old were in a black...
Suburban Chicago Hot Dog Joint Inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame
It's a great day to be a hot dog in suburban Chicago. According to a press release, hot dog shop Luke's of Lake Bluff on Wednesday is receiving the high hot dog honor of being inducted into the "National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame" Wednesday. The shop, in...
Man shot while riding in car on South Side
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A man riding in a car on Chicago’s South Side was shot in the eye Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical …
Demonstrators gather at meeting of the mayor to protest killing of Flossmoor woman
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — Demonstrators filed into the Flossmoor meeting of the Mayor and Board of Trustees Tuesday to protest the city’s lack of action after Madeline Miller was shot and killed by police back in July. “It is our commitment to do what we can to keep productive dialogue open,” said Michelle Nelson, mayor of […]
Chicago Woman Shot in Front of Her Children by Ex-Lover
Chicago, Illinois - Trying to leave an abusive relationship is the most dangerous timeframe of the situation. Markeytia Richmond had to endure this horrifying fact last week as she was shot and had her apartment set on fire.
R. Kelly trial on hold after officials close federal courthouse
CHICAGO - Chicago’s federal courthouse will be closed Tuesday because of an "operational issue," meaning the trial of R&B superstar R. Kelly will be delayed by at least one day. U.S. District Clerk of Court Thomas Bruton confirmed late Monday the Dirksen Federal Courthouse will be closed, and jury...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO - A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on the Kennedy Expressway Monday night on Chicago's Northwest Side. The crash happened around 11:19 p.m. as 18-year-old Nick Damato lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by another vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near North Sayre Avenue, according to officials.
Parents call for change after video shows fighting at Rich Township High School
RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) — It was Friday night outside the football stadium at Rich Township High School in Richton Park. A 40-second cellphone video clip shows some terrifying moments that ABC7 will not show you, as a group of people, punched, kicked and jumped on a young man lying on the ground.
