Read full article on original website
Related
z975.com
House catches fire in Woodlawn
WOODLAWN, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house on St. Paul Road in Woodlawn was on fire Tuesday afternoon. At 3:19 p.m., Montgomery County Fire Service and Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of a fire at 4389 St. Paul Road. Emergency crews had the roadway blocked and asked...
z975.com
House on Woody Hills Drive damaged in Labor Day fire
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house in the Greenwood area of Clarksville was damaged in a fire on Labor Day. At about 2:07 p.m. Monday, Battalion 1 units from Stations 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire on Woody Hills Drive, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. The...
z975.com
City Councilperson Vondell Richmond ruled ineligible for re-election, leaving no candidates for Ward 2
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There are no longer any candidates running for the Ward 2 seat on the Clarksville City Council. Official complaints were filed by citizens in 2021 claiming that Councilperson Vondell Richmond was living outside the ward he represents. An investigation ensued, which is still underway. In light of these events, the Montgomery County Election Commission has questioned Richmond’s reelection eligibility.
Comments / 0