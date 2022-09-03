CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There are no longer any candidates running for the Ward 2 seat on the Clarksville City Council. Official complaints were filed by citizens in 2021 claiming that Councilperson Vondell Richmond was living outside the ward he represents. An investigation ensued, which is still underway. In light of these events, the Montgomery County Election Commission has questioned Richmond’s reelection eligibility.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO