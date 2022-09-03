Read full article on original website
New York State ending mask mandates on trains, transit
(Reuters) – New York state is ending a 28-month-old COVID-19 mandate requiring masks on trains, buses and other modes of public transit, Governor Kathy Hochul said at a news conference on Wednesday. “Starting today masks will be optional,” Hochul said at a news conference, citing recent revised guidance from...
Sweltering California urges conservation as power demand nears record
(Reuters) -California’s grid operator projected record-breaking power demand on Tuesday and issued an emergency call for consumers and businesses to conserve energy for the seventh consecutive day to avoid blackouts amid soaring temperatures. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) urged residents to conserve power in the late afternoon and...
California avoids power outages, conservation still needed in heat wave
(Reuters) – California’s grid operator urged consumers to conserve energy for an eighth straight day on Wednesday, but the state avoided rotating power outages as it grappled with a heat wave blanketing the drought-stricken region. Power prices soared to a two-year high on Tuesday and demand hit an...
