WATCH: Boston College WR Zay Flowers makes diving TD catch

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s the first full week of college football, and some of the top players in the country are already padding their highlight reels with fantastic plays.

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers made his contribution early during Saturday’s game against Rutgers, diving for an impressive touchdown catch halfway through the first quarter.

Flowers is sure to keep turning heads among NFL decision-makers if he continues to make acrobatic catches in the end zone.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals bring in 6 players for workouts, visit

The Arizona Cardinals were busy on their day off. They brought in a number of players for tryouts, looking to improve their roster moving forward. According to the NFL transaction list, the Cardinals had five players in the facility for tryouts and had a sixth player in a for a visit.
Dan Lanning responds to social media criticism following Oregon’s brutal loss

If you go out looking for criticism in this world that we live in, you’ll likely be able to find it fairly easily. Thanks to the world of social media that is everpresent, fanatics are able to be loud and opinionated, showing approval or disapproval whenever they see fit. After the Oregon Ducks’ game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, there was a lot of disapproval to go around. Dan Lanning and his squad did not meet expectations in a 49-3 drubbing down in Atlanta, and people online were vocal about it. RelatedDucks prominently featured in USA TODAY's Misery Index following loss...
SEC Power Rankings: Where did Arkansas move after beating Cincinnati

Well, lookie there. The SEC showed itself as well as could be expected in college football’s opening week. The league was almost perfect against its competition. Except LSU. Even Vanderbilt picked up a victory. Alabama and Georgia looked like the two best teams in the country. Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida and Texas A&M could be in the conversation for a Top-10 spot. Even the mid-tier and bottom-tier teams – the Commodores notwithstanding – look like players. The league feels like a 13-bid league when bowl season rolls around. With everyone winning, not much changed in the power rankings. Only Florida moved up a...
UNC quarterback Drake Maye earns national recognition

UNC football quarterback Drake Maye is off to a hot start this season as the Tar Heels are 2-0 with wins over FAMU and Appalachian State. In both of those games, Maye has played well and currently leads all Division I quarterbacks in passing yards and passing touchdowns. In Saturday’s win over App State, he threw for 352 yards and 4 touchdowns while adding another rushing touchdown. He was sharp in the win and a big reason why the Tar Heels were able to escape. For his efforts, he was named as the ACC Quarterback of the Week and Rookie of...
LOOK: Oregon Ducks release uniform combination for Eastern Washington game

We knew going into Oregon’s home-opener against the Eastern Washington Eagles that it was going to be a “wear yellow” type of day at Autzen Stadium, but now we know what the Ducks are going to be wearing as well. On Wednesday afternoon, the team released images of their uniform combination for Saturday, where they will be clad in bright yellow jerseys with black pants. The Ducks will also have yellow socks and shoes, with a yellow helmet and black wings. With the game kicking off just before 6 p.m., you can guarantee that these things will be shining under the night lights at Autzen. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟐 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ⚠️#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/YwNe8z2uP2 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 8, 2022 List 12 notable quotes from Dan Lanning as Oregon focuses in on Eastern Washington  
