Click2Houston.com
Texas regulators proposed cracking down on harmful plastic “nurdles” — and then changed their minds
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Texas proposed an update to state water standards this March, environmentalists viewed it as a step in the right direction. The rules didn’t go as far as the advocates had hoped, but at least they would have required chemical companies to proactively prevent hundreds of thousands of tiny bits of plastic — dangerous and, at times, fatal to wildlife — from escaping into the environment.
How Does the Poorest City in Texas Compare to the Richest?
I was looking up some weird facts about Texas trying to find some good content fodder when I stumbled upon a list of the poorest towns and richest cities in Texas. I decided I'd compare both sides of the spectrum. For starters, the poorest city in Texas is Prairie View....
KWTX
USDA seeking Central Texas applicants for ‘Reconnect Program’ funding for better internet for small towns
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants small towns in Central Texas to get their hands on some of the $1.2 billion of federal funding available for better internet access. According to state USDA officials, the COVID-19 pandemic uncovered holes about which Texans have access to broadband:...
Amusing Planet
The Texas Horned Lizard That Was Entombed for 31 Years
The Texas horned lizard is a hardy creature, but its hardiness might have been overestimated. The Native American legend holds that the rugged species could survive up to 100 years in hibernation. So when a 4-year-old boy named Will Wood caught a horny toad in Eastland County, Texas, one July...
Cooler, less humid mornings gradually blow into the area
Rain chances exit overnight as a more comfortable stretch of weather sets in. Nights will be mild and comfortable while days remain hot. -- David Yeomans
freightwaves.com
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
MySanAntonio
Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities
Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Texas
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
fox44news.com
Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash
MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas
Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
Grand plans, deep-pocketed backers revealed for what will be tallest building in Austin — and all of Texas
The skyscraper being constructed at 98 Red River St. in downtown Austin, which is set to be the tallest building in both the city and state when complete, finally has a name: Waterline.
dmagazine.com
North Texas Is the Country’s New Semiconductor Manufacturing Capital
It’s being compared to Silicon Valley. Some have dubbed it Silicon Alley—or more aptly, Silicon Prairie. And if you haven’t already bought land for development along the 30-mile stretch of State Highway 75 north of McKinney to Sherman, you’re facing skyrocketed land prices. In a tale...
KSAT 12
Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Last year, Texas Republicans were pumping out red-meat laws in a marathon of special legislative sessions, preparing to lock in their dominance for another decade with redistricting and salivating at a midterm environment that historically should have favored them.
We Asked, You Answered: These are Your Top Tacos in Central Texas
Tacos! Tacos! Tacos! There's never a bad time to have some tacos. Breakfast, lunch, dinner or just as just a snack - anytime is a great time for tacos. Here in Central Texas, there are plenty of great places to grab this tortilla-wrapped gift from the food gods. We recently...
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
News Channel 25
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce 'massive amount' of toxic wastewater with few reuse options
"Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce “massive amount” of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
How to save your trees during the Central Texas drought
Despite recent rains, there's a growing problem that begins in the soil.
This Is The Richest School District In Texas
This school district is the richest in the state.
